STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) recently awarded the town of Hebron a $35,000 federal planning grant, said State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso).
Planning grants are offered through OCRA's Community Development Block Grant Program and encourage communities to plan for long-term community development.
The applications being funded this quarter aim to address water infrastructure and comprehensive community planning, and will allow communities to make decisions regarding the most urgent water needs while understanding how each system works in context with other utility systems.
"Clean, safe water is essential to ensuring the health and well-being of Hoosiers,” Charbonneau said. “I am pleased to see Hebron receive this funding for local water infrastructure improvements, and I know this will greatly improve our community's quality of life."
Applications are accepted on a quarterly basis. The next quarter opens Monday, Nov. 9, with applications due Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. For more information, visit in.gov/ocra/2371.htm.