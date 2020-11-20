STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) gathered with fellow legislators at the Statehouse for Organization Day, Nov. 17, – the ceremonial start of the 122nd Indiana General Assembly.
Organization Day includes the swearing in of new and returning members of the General Assembly, including Charbonneau, who take the formal oath of office to begin a new Senate term. This day also marks the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers and gives each Senate and House of Representatives caucus the opportunity to organize in preparation for the 2021 legislative session.
During the first session of each General Assembly, lawmakers craft a comprehensive budget to fund government services for the next two fiscal years.
“It is a great honor and privilege to serve as the state senator representing Senate District 5," Charbonneau said. "In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and well-being of Hoosiers is more critical than ever. During the previous legislative session, my colleagues and I took key steps toward increasing transparency for the cost of health care services. I look forward to once again serving as chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services and continuing to work to reduce health care costs for all Hoosiers."
As the 2021 session gets underway, Charbonneau encourages residents of Senate District 5 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have by email at Senator.Charbonneau@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.