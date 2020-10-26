JASPER COUNTY — After last minute changes were made to the interlocal agreement between five local government agencies, each of the boards met to approve of the changes. The interlocal agreement involves the Jasper County Commissioners, Council, Regional Water and Sewer Board, NORWEJ (Northwest Jasper Water Board) and The Town of DeMotte to establish a TIF District along the State Rd. 10/I-65 corridor. The TIF District keeps the taxes from the district for infrastructure to that particular area. The district was drawn to include an area of future growth spreading east along SR 10 from the interstate, west of the interstate on 10, mostly on the south side of the state highway allowing DeMotte (sewer) and NORWEJ (water) services to existing businesses and to future business.
The Town of DeMotte is responsible for sewer expansion, while NORWEJ deals with water. An area east of DeMotte was also added to take water and sewer to the KV schools as far east as the high school as well as the industrial park that sits between the town and the schools.
With construction of a large truck stop and travel center beginning on the west side of I-65, DeMotte and NORWEJ worked quickly to draw up the district and enter into agreements with the county’s boards and to garner interest in hooking up to the town’s utilities from existing business including the Love’s and Travel America travel centers. Love’s is having issues with its failing septic system and DeMotte wants to take the sewer system to them.
At the special meeting of the DeMotte Town Council and NORWEJ Wednesday night, Town Manager Heather Tokarz said they are working with the businesses, including Compass, which is building the new travel center, to sign contracts committing them to the utilities. She said Compass has been “silent” recently on that.
The town has competition from an existing private utility, Utilities, Inc. for the area west of the interstate and has to go through an application process through the Indiana Utilities Regulatory Commission for the rights to service the area.
Chris Janak, a bond attorney from Indianapolis, is working with the town and NORWEJ on the project. He explained to the boards there were four changes to the agreement made after they approved a resolution on the matter earlier. He said the changes are better for the town. The agreement had called for $3,000 per commercial hook-up and $500 per residential hook-up come out of the town’s TIF funds to the county’s regional water and sewer board, but that provision was taken out. The agreement gives 100% of TIF taxes on a 50 acre parcel being developed by Compass and 80% of a 13 acre parcel also owned by Compass. An “escape” clause was added giving the Compass property back to the county should the sewer or water not go west of the interstate within five years. The town will still get TIF funds from the Compass area even if they don’t go west of the highway.
The Jasper County Council approved the agreement at their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday night, while the county commissioners, who also sit on the Regional Water and Sewer Board, met at special online meetings Monday morning (Oct. 19). Jacob Ahler, attorney for the county council, explained the changes in the agreement to the board Oct. 20. He said with their approval of the agreement, the Town of DeMotte promises not to annex the area for 25 years. The area along the corridor had been designated an economic development area by the Jasper County Economic Development Organization and TIF funds will go into development and redevelopment of the service area. Ahler explained the council is the fiscal body for the bond issue of $11 million.
County Council President Rein Bontreger said, “There’s a lot of moving parts, lot of different boards. There is a real need for Compass to develop there and current businesses.”
Councilman Gerrit DeVries said it is a good idea adding, “anything we can do to promote growth at the interstate exchanges.” There are five exchanges in Jasper County at SR 10, SR 14, SR 114, U.S. Hwy 231 and U.S. Hwy 24 in Remington.
Another council member said it’s a great idea, but something will need to be done about the traffic flow in that area. Any changes to that interchange will have to be made by the Indiana Dept. of Transportation, which so far, has not seen a need for traffic lights at I-65 and SR 10.