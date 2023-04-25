DEMOTTE — Inspired by his second grade teacher, Aidan Bloch and his grandmother, Diana Subka, set out to clean up along the parking lot at the Field of Dreams before opening season last year. The pair even had T-shirts in bright orange with “DeMotte Clean Up Crew” printed on the back.

The pair are planning on another clean up day this year before baseball season opens again. Bloch, now 10, is looking forward to grabbing his gloves and grabber and spending time with his “grammy” while taking care of his community.

