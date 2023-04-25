DEMOTTE — Inspired by his second grade teacher, Aidan Bloch and his grandmother, Diana Subka, set out to clean up along the parking lot at the Field of Dreams before opening season last year. The pair even had T-shirts in bright orange with “DeMotte Clean Up Crew” printed on the back.
The pair are planning on another clean up day this year before baseball season opens again. Bloch, now 10, is looking forward to grabbing his gloves and grabber and spending time with his “grammy” while taking care of his community.
His second grade teacher, Mrs. Ellen Lapoda at DeMotte Elementary, inspired him to keep the earth clean and to take care of the planet. While in her class, Bloch wrote a letter to the earth saying,”I would like to help you.”
Subka said, “Aidan plays baseball at the Field of Dreams in DeMotte and one day while walking to the park he noticed all of the trash in the ditch along 15th Street SW to which he had a very strong response and quite a lot to say about the matter! As we continued our walk I listened intently to his concerns and was impressed with how passionate he was regarding this, as he just could not understand why anyone would treat the earth with such disregard. So I asked Aidan a question, ‘Would you like to change the situation and do something about it?’ to which he emphatically responded ‘Yes I would!’”
He said the pair picked up “quite a few” bags of trash last year, and a lot of it was not pleasant.
Bloch is an avid baseball player and is ready for the season to start. “Baseball is my favorite,” he said. “Basketball is second.”
He wants to grow up to be an MLB player or an NBA player, and at the age of 10, he has many more years to decide. Meanwhile, his passion to keep his little corner of the world clean continues.
“I felt like I was accomplishing something,” he said of last year’s clean up. He said people driving by would honk and wave as they passed his grandmother and him.
They’ll be back on May 6 for their now annual clean up day. They’ll be the ones in bright orange shirts carrying trash bags. Perhaps other caring community members will join in!