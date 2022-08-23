DeMOTTE — Rounding out the Touch of Dutch weekend was the annual Car Show held on the outskirts of Spencer Park. This year, the event, organized by Rich Rish, featured an over-capacity crowd of both cars and spectators as the weather was perfect for showing off models older and newer.

The event featured entries in 21 categories plus several special awards that were given out later in the day at the close of judging. There were entries of cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Tags

Trending Food Videos