DeMOTTE — Rounding out the Touch of Dutch weekend was the annual Car Show held on the outskirts of Spencer Park. This year, the event, organized by Rich Rish, featured an over-capacity crowd of both cars and spectators as the weather was perfect for showing off models older and newer.
The event featured entries in 21 categories plus several special awards that were given out later in the day at the close of judging. There were entries of cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Winning in the Car- Stock category were the following: 1900-1959 - Dennis Owens' 1959 Impala; 1960-1969 - Ben Gallardo's '69 Plymouth; 1970-1979 - Roxanne Gorby's '72 Nova; 1980-89 - Diana Noele's '88 Monte Carlo; 1990-99 Dick Marokl's 1999 Mustang; 2000-2009 - Doug Spaniol's 2005 Mercedes SLK-350; 2010-present - Jeff and Marie Cannon's 2017 Corvette.
In the Car - Modified category, winners included were: 1900-1959 - Terry Madsen's 1939 Ford DeLuxe; 1960-1969 - Harry Will's '62 Nova; 1970-1979 - Sam Kozaitis' '70 Chevelle; 1980-89 - John Renier' 1985 Trans Am; 1990-99 Brian Ensign's 1993 Corvette; 2000-2009 - Mark Van Zuidam's '06 Mustang GT; 2010-present - Fred Rogers' 2018 Dodge Hellcat.
In the Truck category the winners were: 1900-1959 - Ron Schaafsma's 1950; 196-79 - Ryan Rose' 1965 Ford Tow Truck; 1980-Present (Stock) - Glenn Gorby's 2005 Dodge Ram 1500; and, 1980-Present - Dave Harty's 2018 Jeep TrackHawk.
In the Rat Rod category, Marvin Peterson won with his 1940 Ford Pickup. Brad Dugan's 2007 Harley Electraglide won the Mortorcycle category and Ron Pivarnik's 1939 Ford Roadster won the Special Interest trophy.
Best Paint went to the '57 Plymouth of Paul Mathes, Best Engine to the Mustang GT of Amanda and Patrick Seiter and Best of Show was awarded to Jeff Nosich' 1970 Chevelle.