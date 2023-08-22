DEMOTTE — Rounding out the Touch of Dutch weekend was the annual Car Show held on the outskirts of Spencer Park. This year, the event, organized by Rich Rish, featured an over-capacity crowd of both cars and spectators as the weather was perfect for showing off older and newer models of transportation.
Throughout the day, throngs of people could be seen meandering through the vehicles, which took up most of the south side of the park. At the same time, judges made their way, vehicle by vehicle, before getting together to declare winners in each category.
The event featured entries in 22 categories plus several special awards that were given out later in the day at the close of judging. There were entries of cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Winning in the Car- Stock category were the following: 1900-1959 - Jim and Linda Towers of Crown Point's' 1934 Ford; 1960-1969 - Frank Lobody of Porter's 1967 Ford Shelby; 1970-1979 - Louie Gordon of Portage's 1973 Plymouth Duster; 1980-89 - Jimmy Holmes of DeMotte's 1988 Escort; 1990-99 - Lonnie Coevis of Chesterton's 1999 Mustang; 2000-2009 - Norak Kurdelak of Wheatfield's 2007 Ford Mustang; and, 2010-present - Paul Davis of Wheatfield's 2022 Ford Mustang.
In the Car - Modified category, winners were: 1900-1959 - Jack Cosenza's 1956 Olds Super 88; 1960-1969 - Kari Kolp of Medaryville's 1969 Chevrolet Nova; 1970-1979 - Dan Herr of Winnebago, IL 1975 Ford Bronco; 1980-89 - David Veldman of Rensselaer's 1981 Pontiac Trans Am; 1990-99 Brian Ensign's 1993 Corvette; 2000-2009 - Jim and Sharo Moor's 2009 Dodge; and, 2010-present - Jerry Davis of Monticello's 2015 Corvette.
In the Truck category the winners were: 1900-1959 - Johnny Blount of Monon's 1955 Ford F-100; 1960-79 Stock - Hunter Rose' 1965 Ford N-600; 1960 - 1979 Modified - Sean Severson of Highland's 1972 GMC; 1980-Present (Stock) - Stacy Kurdelak of Wheatfield's 2023 Jeep; and, 1980-Present Modified - Scott Sejda of Lowell's 1996 Ford F-350.
In the Rat Rod category, Steve and Becky Bushman of Lake Village won with their 1970 Ford F-100 Pickup. Stuart Maxwell of Chesterton's 1950 Harley Electraglide won the Mortorcycle category and Rick Mollway's 1981 DeLorean won the Special Interest trophy.
Best Engine went to the '51 Oldsmobile 88 of John Rans and Best of Show was awarded to Stephen and Kris Dalton of Remington for their 1966 Dodge Charger.