Butch Jeffries (D)
Wheatfield
What office are you running for and why?
I am running for Jasper County Council At-Large. I have lived in Jasper County all my life. I feel a responsibility to do my best to serve Jasper County and to improve it and the lives of all people in the county.
What are your goals for the county?
• I would like to see some revision and improvement in the ambulance service for the county.
• I would like to look into the feasibility of a county park system.
• I would like to see the county continue to grow and improve.
• I would like to see imfprovement in the county roads. We need both better and wider roads due to the size of farm equipment using the roads.
• I would like to look into alternative power sources for the county.
• I would like to see a tipping fee charged for each yard of “fly ash” dumped at the Wheatfield NIPSCO Power Plant. Approximately 177,000 yards are expected to be dumped there in 2021.
Why are you the best candidate for the position?
I have served on the Kankakee Valley School Board; served as Walker Township Trustee for 20 years; have been a trustee of the Wheatfield Ambulance Service for 20 years; and have coached Little League and Pop Warner. Through all of these experiences I have done budgeting, contract negotiating, built a fire station/community center, gotten grants, administered township assistance, purchased fire trucks and ambulances and have helped the ambulance service go from basic life support service to advanced life support service by negotiating for paramedics 24-7.
What would you like voters to know about you?
I have lived in the Wheatfield area all my life. I graduated from Wheatfield High School and attended Butler University. I served six years in the U.S.Army Reserve. I am a 53-year member of Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers. I have been married to my wife Bobbie for 53 years. We have two sons who are graduates of Kankakee Valley High School and are members of Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers. Brent and his wife Katie live in Hebron and have three children — Zach, Lauren and Drew. Chad and his wife Tracy live in Crown Point and have two children — Cole and Jenna.
I think all Jasper County residents deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and I would appreciate your vote.