BROOKSTON — The Camp Tecumseh YMCA Board of Directors and staff, along with donors and guests, will dedicate the new Barbara F. Kampen Dining Hall on Saturday, May 13. The new dining hall can seat up to 500 guests at once. It contains multi-purpose meeting rooms, a trading post, a small library, offices, and more.
“I am so excited that as the finishing touches on the Dining Hall continue to fall into place, more and more of the Tecumseh family will be coming back to sit on a rocking chair on the porch while both reflecting on past stories and looking ahead to a bright future,” adds Joel Sieplinga, CEO of Camp Tecumseh.
The construction of the Barbara F. Kampen Dining Hall was the culmination of a years-long capital campaign, which was completed through the generous support of hundreds of Camp Tecumseh donors.
The day’s events began at 2 p.m. on May 13, with an open house in the new building, followed by a short program and a reception.
About Camp Tecumseh YMCA:
In 1924, the residents of Carroll County banded together to purchase 30 acres of land on the banks of the Tippecanoe River. They dreamed of a place where kids could explore the outdoors, build life-long friendships, discover their best selves, and develop the character, compassion, and confidence necessary to lead the next generation.
Nine decades later, Camp Tecumseh has grown into one of the largest YMCA Camps in the country while staying true to our founding principles. With over 660 acres and 36,000 guests annually, Camp Tecumseh’s year-round programs shape kids and adults who use their Tecumseh experience to build better families, better communities, and a better world.