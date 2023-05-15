Camp Tecumseh barn

Camp Tecumseh barn.

 Photo courtesy of Camp Tecumseh

BROOKSTON — The Camp Tecumseh YMCA Board of Directors and staff, along with donors and guests, will dedicate the new Barbara F. Kampen Dining Hall on Saturday, May 13. The new dining hall can seat up to 500 guests at once. It contains multi-purpose meeting rooms, a trading post, a small library, offices, and more.

“I am so excited that as the finishing touches on the Dining Hall continue to fall into place, more and more of the Tecumseh family will be coming back to sit on a rocking chair on the porch while both reflecting on past stories and looking ahead to a bright future,” adds Joel Sieplinga, CEO of Camp Tecumseh.