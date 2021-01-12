DEMOTTE — The DeMotte-Kankakee Valley Rotary Club heard a story of inspiration and perseverance on Jan. 11 at its weekly club meeting held via zoom. The guest speaker, Wade Nomura is a mayor in California, a former BMX champion, and a fellow Rotarian.
Nomura, who just came out with his own book titled "Creating Destiny", talked about how he grew up with the shadow of World War II lingering over him and his family being Japanese American.
He spoke about how his family handled emotional scars from being placed in an internment camp in an Arizona desert.
Nomura not only was able to thrive as an award-winning BMX rider, but he also grew up to be a man focused on helping others.
Whether it was his role as mayor of his hometown when it faced some of the largest wildfires in the history of California or leading his Rotary Club, with just 22 members, to complete 31 service projects.
“His positive attitude and how his priority was on giving back to the community made it such a valuable and great program for our Rotary members,” said Heather Tokarz, DeMotte-Kankakee Valley Rotary Club President.
"Creating Destiny" goes into deep details of Nomura’s life of twists and turns, adversity, triumph, leadership, love, and loss.