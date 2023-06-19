Rollover bus

A bus hit a semi and over 75 feet of guardrail before rolling over on its side on I-65 Thursday, just north of the Kankakee River.

 Provided

LAKE COUNTY — Thursday morning at approximately 9:10 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a rollover crash on I-65 northbound at approximately the 236 mile-marker.  This is approximately three miles south of the Lowell exit and just north of the Kankakee River. 

Preliminary investigation by Lt. Gose shows that a 2006 Blue Bird Bus was northbound approaching what the driver didn’t realize was slowed traffic also in the northbound lanes.  It is unknown exactly why traffic was slowed.

