LAKE COUNTY — Thursday morning at approximately 9:10 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a rollover crash on I-65 northbound at approximately the 236 mile-marker. This is approximately three miles south of the Lowell exit and just north of the Kankakee River.
Preliminary investigation by Lt. Gose shows that a 2006 Blue Bird Bus was northbound approaching what the driver didn’t realize was slowed traffic also in the northbound lanes. It is unknown exactly why traffic was slowed.
The driver of the bus took evasive action and drove to the right of the slowed traffic. The driver of the bus drove onto the right shoulder, overcorrected, and lost control of the bus. The bus struck a semi, as well as approximately 75 feet of guardrail before it came to a rest on its side. The occupants of the bus all refused medical treatment at the scene.
The roadway was closed intermittently in order for Cheever’s Towing to upright and remove the bus. There was also a significant amount of debris that also needed to be picked up. The roadway was eventually reopened at approximately noon.