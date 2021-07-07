RENSSELAER — Vigo County truck driver Joseph Bland was sentenced to 912 days — or 2 1/2 years — in the Indiana Department of Corrections for his role in the October 2018 death of Melissa “Missy” Deno, of Rensselaer.
Sentencing took place July 6 in Jasper County Circuit Court, with Judge John Potter presiding.
Bland, 46, pleaded guilty May 18 to criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. As part of the plea agreement with Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman’s office, a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death and criminal recklessness was dismissed.
Once he is processed through IDOC, Bland will be transferred to Vigo County’s probation department to serve out his sentence.
Bland, of Terre Haute, is charged with failing to stop after his semi drove over a car driven by Melissa Deno, 40, of Rensselaer, at the intersection of State Road 16 and U.S. 231 on Oct. 19, 2018.
Deno died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Bland, who was employed with Rosnett Semi-Trailer Sales Repair Leasing, Inc., Cooling Concepts in Terre Haute at the time, surrendered to deputies at the Jasper County Jail on Dec. 8, 2019, then posted a $1,500 cash bond and was released.
Four members of Deno’s family, including mother Cindy Burks, were at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing. Prior to the sentencing, Taulman read a statement from Deno’s son, Bryant Warran, who lives in Japan.
Warran said he understands Bland’s action was not done in malice and that he did “not kill on purpose.” But, he added, “if due diligence was taken … she would be alive today.
“Our lives will never be brightened by her smile again,” he said.
An emotional Bland then addressed the family, saying he was “truly sorry for your loss” and wished the accident had never happened.
“There’s never a day when I don’t think of that day,” he said. “Every time in get in a vehicle, I’m reminded (of it).
“I pray for peace for your family,” he added. “I don’t know what else to say other than how really sorry I am.”
Taulman said while the sentence was “appropriate … in light of all the circumstances,” it “won’t bring (Deno) back.” It does, however, “give back her dignity.”
“We need to focus on the story” that is Missy and her family “and not the punctuation that ended it,” said Taulman, who earlier said the tragedy was a "perfect storm of events” that took the Deno’s life.
“This is a horrible tragedy,” Judge Potter added later before proceeding with the sentence. “Like Mr. Taulman said, it was a perfect storm of events in a horrible way.”
An investigation into the incident showed that Bland sped through the stoplight heading west on State Road 16 where the semi trailer straddled Deno’s car at the exact moment she accelerated her small car. At the time of the accident, there was no stoplight for vehicles traveling north and south, just a flashing yellow light.
To avoid similar accidents in the future, the state made the intersection a four-way stop, with flashing red lights in all four directions.
Potter offered his condolences to Deno’s family.
“That family is in grief, but they’re going to be okay,” he added, turning his attention to Bland. “(But) we’ve subtracted one person from the world and that is your fault.”
Potter added that he hopes Bland will one day “balance the scales out.”
In addressing the family, Potter added, “I’m very sorry for your loss and the set of circumstances you had to go through in regards to COVID. I appreciate everybody’s behavior and resolution today.”
The Estate of Melissa Deno has filed a civil suit against Rosnett Semi-Trailer Sales and Bland in Deno’s death in Jasper County. A pretrial conference in that case will be held Aug. 30 in Circuit Court, with Potter presiding.