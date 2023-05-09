Haven Helpers

DEMOTTE — Haven Hospice came to DeMotte in 2021 by Maryann Burk, who is an RN and was inspired to create a hospice in a rural setting. She lost her mother a few years ago, and she said it took three hours for someone to come when her mother passed and for her, that was unacceptable. A resident of DeMotte, she began asking her friends about hospice care and found that others in the area had the same experience. Hospices were too far away and did not give the care rural patients needed.

She looked into Haven Hospice, a family owned corporation. “I was looking for a partner who shared my passion for how and where to do this,” she said. The owner of the corporation reached out to her and found Haven Hospice fit. “They have the same passion and values for end of life in our communities, Burk continued.

