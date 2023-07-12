DEMOTTE — The 10th annual KV-area Back-to-School Fair will again return this year to Spencer Park in DeMotte. Like most incarnations of the fair, the hundreds of parents and students will gather together in the park and go tent to tent and table to table to receive school supplies and other items such as socks.
The fair will be held on Saturday, July 29, and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and continuing until noon or until supplies are exhausted. Students that attend Kankakee Valley Schools or DeMotte Christian Schools in kindergarten through 12th grade may receive supplies. Proof of residence within the KVSC boundaries will be required and supplies will only be distributed if the students are present.
Upon arrival, parents or guardians must check-in at the first booth where identification and addresses will be confirmed. They will then receive a number that will place them in line. As their turn arrives, they will progress through the booths, receiving school supplies appropriate for their grades.
Members of local churches, businesses and of the Kankakee Valley Teachers Association from throughout the district as well as many others have volunteered to distribute the supplies on that Saturday.
The Back to School Fair exists to give assistance to those families who need it by distributing free school supplies donated by local churches and businesses. Area churches and businesses, as always, have banded together to provide this opportunity.
In addition to the distribution of school supplies, the organizers promise some fun and food for the expected crowd. There will be hot dogs, chips and waters, as well as face-painting and balloon-twisting. Several of the school's parent-teacher groups are also going to have games for the youngsters to play.
The committee has a Facebook page called Back to School Fair-DeMotte/Wheatfield for further information or to contact the committee.
Each organization or business was asked to select an item on the area schools' supply lists and then to purchase those items to be given away at the fair. The organizations also provided volunteers to man the booths in the park.
Local churches slated to participate are American Reformed Church, Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Calvary Assembly of God, DeMotte United Methodist Church, Faith Lutheran Church, First Christian Reformed Church, First Church, Grace Church, Kniman United Methodist Church, KV Christian Church, Sorrowful Mother/St. Cecilia Catholic Church, and Teft United Methodist Church.
Businesses that have stepped up to donate their time and some school supplies include Belstra Milling, Casey’s, DeBoer Family Eye Care, DeMotte State Bank, DeZigns by Cindy, Dr. Stephen Koveck Family Dentistry, First Trust Credit Union, Hamstra Group, Illiana Heating & Cooling, Indiana Farm Bureau, Jasper County Arbor, Leestma Healthcare, New Leaf Resources, Northshore Health Center, Republic Services, Rose Wierzba Counseling, Quizno’s, Strack & VanTil, Top Line, Valley Pharmacy, Wheatfield Grain and WR Fabrication & Repair.
Other organizations that have chosen to make a difference included Celebrate Recovery, DeMotte Rotary, DeMotte American Legion Auxiliary Post 440, Jasper County Library, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the Jasper-Newton Foundation and Wheatfield American Legion Auxiliary Post 406.
DeMotte Christian Schools, DeMotte Elementary PTO, the Kankakee Valley Teacher's Association, the Kankakee Valley Intermediate School PIA and the Wheatfield Elementary School PTC will also being lending a hand.