Back to School Fair Crowd

The Back-to-School Fair always draws a large crowd of children and adults.

 File Photo by Tom Sparks

DEMOTTE — The 10th annual KV-area Back-to-School Fair will again return this year to Spencer Park in DeMotte. Like most incarnations of the fair, the hundreds of parents and students will gather together in the park and go tent to tent and table to table to receive school supplies and other items such as socks.

The fair will be held on Saturday, July 29, and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and continuing until noon or until supplies are exhausted. Students that attend Kankakee Valley Schools or DeMotte Christian Schools in kindergarten through 12th grade may receive supplies. Proof of residence within the KVSC boundaries will be required and supplies will only be distributed if the students are present.