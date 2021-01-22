RENSSELAER — The 28th annual regional school art shows for elementary, middle and high school will be held Jan. 28 through April 4.
More information will be released soon.
Meanwhile, the 28th annual Primary/Elementary Art Show will be held Jan. 28 through Feb. 13 in the Lilian Fendig Gallery in the Carnegie Center in Rensselaer.
Private family viewing may be arranged by appointment only. Current COVID guidelines will be followed.
The gallery is open to the public on the following viewing days by appointment only: 12-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 26 and 28 and Feb. 2, 4, 9 and 11. Also 12-2 p.m. on Saturdays Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 and 13.
To schedule your gallery appointment, email pacrensselaer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance.
A video of the exhibition will be available for viewing on the PAC website at the conclusion of the exhibit on Feb. 14 and after.