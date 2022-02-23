JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County and the surrounding areas were able to recover from the massive snowfall last week, though the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was busy attempting to keep drivers off county roads and highways.
Nearly eight inches fell in parts of Jasper County. Morocco reported nine inches.
The department reported numerous slide-offs and damage to vehicles. The county highway department reported 45 stalled vehicles on Feb. 17-18 while plows were working to move the snow off roads and local fire departments battled small blazes throughout the county.
County highway crews plowed roads until 6 p.m. on Feb. 17 and returned at 5 p.m. Friday morning when the snow began to lighten.
Warmer weather and rain would eventually melt the snow on Sunday.
The combination of snow and ice wreaked havoc on I-65 for most of Thursday and Friday morning of last week. State police pleaded with drivers to stay off the interstate after semi-trailers slid off the road and into two lanes of traffic, forcing drivers to take alternate routes.
More snow is expected in Jasper and Newton counties Thursday afternoon, with 1-3 inches possible by Thursday night. Snow will remain steady after midnight, with another inch of snow expected.