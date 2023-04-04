During the 1800s, George Marsh of Vermont and J. Sterling Morton of Nebraska recognized the importance of trees.
After multiple trips to Europe, Marsh witnessed the efforts Europeans put forth to renew their greatly depleted forests. Around this same time, J. Sterling Morton introduced a movement called Arbor Day, a celebration that remains with this nation to this day.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website, “The Arbor Day idea spread quickly to surrounding states. Within 20 years, practically all the states celebrated Arbor Day by planting trees with appropriate ceremonies.
Indiana began celebrating Arbor Day in April 1884, although the day did not become an annual celebration in Indiana until 1896. Today, all the states, U.S. possessions, and many European countries celebrate Arbor Day.
“The Indiana School Journal was the first voice in Indiana that called for a tree planting program in Indiana schools. In 1870 the journal brought attention to the need for planting trees and shrubbery on the school grounds scattered across the state. It considered the problem so bad that it stated many of the grounds were ‘as barren of trees as the Sahara.’ The journal continued to advocate the importance of a school tree planting program.”
Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council (RUFC) continues this tradition with its annual Arbor Day observance, which begins a new year of tree plantings and the dissemination of tree education.
This year’s observations include activities for elementary grades 1 and 2, along with a tree planting and Mayoral Proclamation presented by Mayor Stephen Wood on Friday, April 28, 2023.
To date, RUFC has been designated as a Tree City USA for 15 years and honored with a Growth Award for 7 years. The organization has planted a total of 1077 trees, which are located along Rensselaer’s city streets and incorporated into its parks and public spaces. This year’s planting will add 30 more trees to the city’s tree canopy.
Highlights from last year (2022) include an Arbor Day observance held at Brookside Park with the planting of redbud trees, assisted by Boy Scout Troop #152 and mayoral proclamation; a 5-year tree planting plan (2023-2027); publication of 6 newspaper articles; local radio interview; tree related information posted to Facebook; obtaining PO Box 23 for the receipt of mail; the hiring of an arborist to address trees along 231 South; a collaboration with Rensselaer Parks to offer tree education programs for children; a Women’s Giving Circle grant for the planting of 2 honey locusts at Staddon Field; a Walmart grant to publish a 16 page booklet Tree Care Manual; an Arrow Head County Resource Conservation and Development Area Inc. grant for the upcoming spring planting of 30 trees.
This year, Rensselaer Central High School Class of 2000 donated 3 London plane trees for spring planting at Brookside Park near the new tennis courts.
The purpose of RUFC is to promote the health of the Rensselaer community’s urban forest and encourage public awareness and education of the value of community trees. If you would like to become a RUFC volunteer to help with plantings or a board/committee member,, visit the Council on Facebook or send an inquiry to RUFC, P.O. Box 23, Rensselaer, Indiana 47978 or contact a current board member: Rick Williams/President; Dr. Harley Houghton/Vice President; Michael Steinke/Secretary; Craig Hooker/Treasurer; Ron Sheffler, Parker Balvich, or Ote Wood/Tree Committeemen.
Join in the celebration; plant a tree for Arbor Day.