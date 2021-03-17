JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Airport is providing a summer airport management internship program for a second straight year.
However, the program will provide two intern spots instead of the one that was filled by Amzie Maienbrook in 2020. Maienbrook, currently a junior at Rensselaer Central High School, was hired as the airport’s first summer intern last year.
According to Ray Seif, airport manager, two paid, non-benefit internship positions will be open to any high school junior or senior enrolled in an area high school or home school within Jasper County.
Compensation will be $10 per hour with a typical 12-15 hour work week.
As part of the program, interns may be asked to work irregular hours, holidays, nights, weekends or on an as-needed basis, up to 20 hours per week for the months of June and July. This requirement is in compliance with Indiana and U.S. Child Labor laws.
Interns are responsible for their own transportation to and from the airport and, if licensed to drive, must have a clean driving/moving violations record due to possibly being asked to drive airport vehicles on airport grounds.
Interns must also be a U.S. citizen or legal resident.
Those interested in applying for internship are encouraged to send a resume in addition to a brief statement of why they are interested in the internship and if they are open to the unpaid position if not initially selected for the paid position.
Resumes and statements of interest can be emailed to Info@JasperCountyAirport.com with “Internship” in the subject line or mailed to: Jasper County Airport Authority, 2326 W Clark Street, Rensselaer, IN 47978.
The program allows students to align educational knowledge with real world experiences in the aviation industry, Seif said. It is also designed to give students exposure to airport management, operations, safety, maintenance, and the airport’s regulatory organizational structure. The goal is to allow students the opportunity to explore areas in which to specialize post-graduation. The intern will learn the needs of an airport in the day-to-day operations dealing with tenants, transient traffic, and other airport administration.
Additionally, the intern will be expected to accurately complete assigned projects and tasks in relation to aviation management.
The Airport Management internship is sponsored by the Jasper County Airport Authority, which owns and operates the Jasper County Airport.
Jasper County Airport Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer.