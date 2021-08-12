JASPER COUNTY — For the past five years, Ray Seif has managed the Jasper County Airport, but he has been immersed in aviation ever since he was a high school student.
Douglas Jones’ high school science class at Wichita (Kansas) Southeast High School — which featured Seif as a student — had the chance to learn about aviation at a young age. Jones had a friend who was a pilot, and through the Young Eagle’s Flight Program, the class was able to learn about aviation.
“I was hooked ever since I went to that event,” said Seif, who is returning to his home state of Kansas to become manager at the Augusta Municipal Airport in Augusta, Kansas.
Since that high school class, Seif has gone on to earn aviation degrees, conduct operations and perform as a pilot.
Plenty of aviation experts and pilots are drawn to Jasper County Airport, as the building is a halfway point between Chicago and Indianapolis.
“We hold a nationally renowned maintenance shop. People from all over come and fix their aircraft. We also have favorable fuel prices that draw people in from Illinois,” Seif said.
The COVID-19 pandemic also presented different circumstances than Seif had ever seen before. Although the airport had increased safety protocols, since they are a federally-operated airport, they had a different path than most businesses.
“Our path was very clear. We were told we could not shut down. We did implement more cleaning, providing masks and sanitizer,” he said.
The airport sold more fuel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Seif has lots of memorable moments, three of the most jarring were aircraft incidents he assisted. Two planes fell out of the sky near the airport in a span of a week in March of 2020. Fortunately, no one was killed in either crash.
Seif has seen over 3,000 kids in the last three years, whether it be during school or camp events.
Seif has a display of thank you cards from parents and teachers that have written to Sief about the airport’s programs.
“It’s really rewarding to get this feedback. It gives me chills. It’s my fuel. I’m trying to inspire future generations,” said Seif.
In fact, Sief got the chance to inspire a future generation with his summer intern, Carissa Seneczko.
Seneczko is a Kankakee Valley High School senior, and the second intern that the airport has had. Amzie Maienbrook, currently a senior at Rensselaer Central, was the first, performing duties at the airport in 2020.
“It’s really a dip your toes in the water kind of experience,” explained Seif, “I show every aspect of what I do, airport safety and security.”
Seneczko is interested in earning a degree in Professional Flight as she makes the transition to college.
In fact, Seneczko is already making career moves at her young age. Currently, she is working on earning her Private Pilot’s License through the Region Flyers in Valparaiso.
She recently performed her first solo flight.
Through her internship at the Jasper County Airport, Seneczko performed daily tasks alongside Seif to strengthen her understanding of aviation. This was included, but not limited to, doing inspections, making sure the runways were ready for pilots and completing daily tasks.
Seneczko knew she wanted to have a career in aviation from all her family vacations. She loved the airport environment and started to learn more about it.
“I took a Discovery Flight in 2019 and it’s like I just knew. The aviation bug kicked in,” she said.
Since then, Seneczko has been making moves to improve her aviation skills and expand her connections.
The annual Oshkosh air show brought in lots of aviation experts to the airport, and “it was really cool to talk to other people. I loved being able to talk to other people about my flying. It was
probably my favorite part of the internship,” Seneczko said.
For anyone interested in getting into aviation, Seif has some advice for future generations.
“Make sure you’re always prepared,” he said. “you’re still studying even after graduating school. Touch base with aviation experts, make connections, get advice and get interested.”
The airport can be reached at 219-866-2100 with any questions.