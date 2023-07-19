Accident on Halleck St.

keener Fire and EMS are on the scene of an accident on Halleck St. in front of Casey's General Store Thursday afternoon.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

DEMOTTE — An accident on Halleck Street Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital with a complaint of neck and back pain. A second person was checked at the scene and refused transport.

At approxmately 12:30 p.m., Christine Vorderer of Remington was traveling southbound when she came to a stop in a line of stopped traffic. The car ahead of her driven by Alexa Pickett of Wheatfield was at a complete stop and, according to the police report, Vorderer hit her brakes but they failed and she collided with the rear bumper of Pickett's car, a GMC Terrain.

