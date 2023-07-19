DEMOTTE — An accident on Halleck Street Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital with a complaint of neck and back pain. A second person was checked at the scene and refused transport.
At approxmately 12:30 p.m., Christine Vorderer of Remington was traveling southbound when she came to a stop in a line of stopped traffic. The car ahead of her driven by Alexa Pickett of Wheatfield was at a complete stop and, according to the police report, Vorderer hit her brakes but they failed and she collided with the rear bumper of Pickett's car, a GMC Terrain.