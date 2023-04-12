Princesses

Princesses posing are Olivia Misch, Olivia Stephens, guest of honor Addy Waters, Ava Donnowitz, Haley McKinley, Elia Stowers and Mya Przybylski.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

WHEATFIELD — Billed as "A Royal Event," a gala benefit for a special "Princess" was held on Saturday, April 8, at the Wheatfield American Legion. Addison Waters, age 4, is the daughter of Zac and Ashley Waters and is undergoing treatment for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, known as A-L-L.

She has the B-Cell type which is a cancer that affects the "B lymphocytes" -- white blood cells that grow in the soft center of our bones, called marrow. B lymphocytes are supposed to grow into cells that help you fight infections. But in this disease, they turn into "leukemia" cells that live longer than normal cells and reproduce quickly. They build up in the bone marrow and move into the bloodstream. From there they can spread to other organs.

