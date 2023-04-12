WHEATFIELD — Billed as "A Royal Event," a gala benefit for a special "Princess" was held on Saturday, April 8, at the Wheatfield American Legion. Addison Waters, age 4, is the daughter of Zac and Ashley Waters and is undergoing treatment for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, known as A-L-L.
She has the B-Cell type which is a cancer that affects the "B lymphocytes" -- white blood cells that grow in the soft center of our bones, called marrow. B lymphocytes are supposed to grow into cells that help you fight infections. But in this disease, they turn into "leukemia" cells that live longer than normal cells and reproduce quickly. They build up in the bone marrow and move into the bloodstream. From there they can spread to other organs.
Addy's family and friends have adopted the motto, "Fight Like A Princess" due to her deep love of all things princess and pulled together to throw the benefit for her to help allay the expenses her parents are experiencing that are not covered by insurance. Addy is under treatment at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, which requires a lot of back-and-forth as well as occasional overnight stays.
The benefit featured dinner, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and more but the highlight for Addy was a group of high school girls who each came dressed as a different Disney Princess. Addy herself was dressed in her own princess dress and was smiling ear-to-ear as she hung out with the other princesses.
For anyone who was unable to attend that would still like to make a contribution, checks made out to Zac or Ashley Waters can be sent to the Wheatfield Amercan Legion Post 1451 Auxiliary at P.O. Box 253, Wheatfield, IN 46392.
The Waters have two other children in addition to Addy, two-year-old Henry and Charlotte, nine months. They wish to thank the community for all of the support.