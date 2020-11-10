HAMMOND — The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority will “unwrap” the annual “A Christmas Story” Comes Home Exhibit on Nov. 14, at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. The exhibit will run through Jan. 3, 2021. The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with special hours for events and holidays).
For the first time, the exhibit will showcase all seven animated window displays; each depicting a classic scene from the holiday movie, “A Christmas Story.” The scenes include: Higbee’s Department Store, A Hero’s Dream, Flick’s Tongue and the Triple Dog Dare, It’s a Major Award, Santa’s Mountain at Higbee’s, The Bumpus Hounds, and The Parker Living Room.
Visitors are welcome to relive their own childhood memories of Santa and that long-sought-after Christmas present while strolling through the exhibit, admiring the decorated Christmas trees or visiting with Santa. In addition to the exhibit and photos with Santa, visitors are welcome to take their own photos at the photo opportunities including the bronzed Flick outside of the Indiana Welcome Center.
Photos with SantaFamilies are welcome to schedule a visit with Santa on select days leading up to Christmas. Scheduling will open starting Nov. 14. Each session is five minutes and includes a printed photo with Santa. The cost is $10 and $6 for an additional photo.
This year Santa will not be atop the replica Santa’s Mountain, but instead will be located inside the theatre at the Indiana Welcome Center. Guests will be at least six feet from other guests during their wait and Santa will have a glass barrier separating him from guests. Appointments will be scheduled online only. A scheduling link can be found at www.achristmasstorycomeshomes.com.
Santa will be available for photos on the following days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Nov. 27, 28 and 29; Dec. 2, 5, 6, 12, 13, 16, 19, 20 and 23. Santa is also available for photos on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Holiday for HeroesFirst responders (police, fire, EMT) and active and retired military are invited to visit the popular “A Christmas Story” Comes Home exhibit and visit with Santa on Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. Photos with Santa must be scheduled online before arrival.
All is CalmSanta invites families with special needs on Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will be sensory friendly and Santa will accommodate guests with limited accessibility. Photos with Santa must be scheduled online before the event.
Visit SafelyGuests to the Indiana Welcome Center are required to wear masks (all adults and children who are old enough to walk). Hand sanitizer stations will be available to guests as they visit the exhibit, Santa (select days) and gift shop. Six-foot markers will be placed on the floor throughout the exhibit so visitors can enjoy the exhibit safely.
More InformationVisit www.AChristmasStoryComesHome.com for additional details. The Indiana Welcome Center is located at 7770 Corinne Drive in Hammond, Indiana. The Welcome Center gift shop offers an array of movie memorabilia including the infamous leg lamp! Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AChristmasStoryComesHome for more updates.