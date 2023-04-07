The Jasper County Historical Society posts on its Facebook page each Sunday night, a mystery photo related to the county. It can be a person, place, or thing.
On February 11, 2023, the post showed this photograph of a building. Many fond comments were shared about this Keener Township School. This column refers to Keener Township Schools, though there were other schools in townships nearby.
In this township, the Corn School was first built in the 1860’s and later it was called Gleason or Morning Star School. It was three miles west of DeMotte. According to a History of DeMotte, Tyler School was built one mile east of the town. It was heated by a wood-burning stove.
In 1867, Center School was established for 53 students. This is the school that was moved by a team of oxen and later became the DeMotte High School or Keener Township Consolidated School. It was moved again in 1890, and a two-story frame building was erected with it. This was used until a brick structure was erected.
An interesting comment by AD Swart was that his great, great-grandfather owned the land wanted by the schools for the new brick school, so he exchanged the land with the Keener Township trustees from across the street where today J & H Tire now stands. Before that, it had been the location of John White’s hotel, and where the DeMotte Telephone Company was started by the Hallecks. AD said there was a Hotel Halleck.
The four-room brick school in DeMotte opened and was dedicated on September 9, 1914, according to AD Swart. The Wiley Brothers of Chicago, Illinois, built the school for $11,619.
Swart mentioned Tunis Snip was the trustee, and the school advisory board included Thomas Abbring, Frank Hart, and H.J. Fass. The staff consisted of three teachers. There was a small freshman class.
In 1918, the DeMotte High School graduated its first class. All three graduates were girls. High school classes were conducted in the basement. Elementary classes 1-6 were on floors one and two.
An addition was made the following year, however, there was no provision for physical education of for inside lavatories. By 1933, in an article provided by Mary Sholey, a two-room primary building was built north of the school to house first and second grades. It was not until the 1936-37 term when a new $65,000 building included remodeling the old building and installing new and modern heating for the entire school. The new addition provided a gymnasium, an assembly room, three classrooms, a library, shower rooms, and inside lavatories.
On Facebook, Kathy Boezman Payton remembered the gym in the back of the school. Again from the Sholey Keen Keener 1937 Yearbook article, much necessary equipment was purchased for the science, home economics, and vocational agriculture departments.
Books were added to the library, and curtains were added to stage in the gym. It said “The Class of 1937 was proud to enjoy the modern facilities and to graduate from this school – a school ranking with the best in the state.”
In 1965, the Kankakee Valley School Corporation consisted of the townships of Kankakee, Wheatfield, Walker, and Keener, and the north part of Union Township. By 1971 all grades 7 through 12 were moved into the new Kankakee Valley High School. The old high school and consolidated school continued to house grades 1 through 6 into the 1970’s.
Visit the Jasper County Historical Society Museum the first and third Saturday’s each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to see the Jessie Bartoo Exhibit, 1890’s Female Photographer. Other area photographers are included.
On Tuesday, April 18, Judy Kanne will revisit Bill Bat’s book, Hoosier Hunting Ground. This reviewer was enthralled by the rich flora and fauna mentioned and the story of three men living in a dug out cavern.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. with the program to follow. Visitors are welcome.