LAFAYETTE — A number of area veterans — many of them Vietnam vets — will participate in an Honor Flight on Wednesday, April 26.
A seat on the plane has been reserved for seven Jasper County veterans, one Newton County veteran and three vets from White County. Over 150 people in all are expected to be on board when the plane takes flight from the Purdue University Airport at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
They include Army veterans Richard Vandermolen, Raymond Jansky, Denis Miller and Harvey Fraley from Jasper County; Air Force vets Hans Markland, Ronald Dalrymple and Lyle Braun of Jasper County; Army veteran John Bowling of Newton County; and Army representatives Gerry Shepard and Roger Durham of White County as well as White County’s Daniel Culver of the Marine Corps.
The day will begin with a breakfast at 5 a.m. with the flight to follow. The plane is expected to land in Washington, D.C. at 9:30 a.m., CST, where the veterans will be greeted by flag-bearers and members of the Cub Scouts and Girls Scouts.
Jim Hart, who serves as the Jasper County liaison for Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette, said over 200 people welcomed last year’s veterans and their guardians.
“They will then board buses, tour the war memorials at D.C. and there will be boxed lunches,” Harty said. “Everything is furnished for the veterans and their guardians.”
Also on the flight are staff members of the Honor Flight as well as a doctor and a medical team from the Lafayette Fire Department, said Hart, who will be making his sixth Honor Flight trip.
Besides Vietnam vets, the flight will include four Korean veterans and two World War II vets, Hart said. One of the World War II veterans is currently in a nursing home in Valparaiso and is expected to make the trip.
On Sunday, April 23, the 80 Honor Flight veterans will be paired with their guardians during a ceremony at Faith Lutheran’s community center in Lafayette. Each veteran will also be recognized at this time, Hart said.
“Honoring Our Heroes One Flight at a Time,” the Honor Flight program flies military veterans to Washington, D.C. each year. The flights are “a token of our gratitude and an opportunity for veterans to build lasting connections.”
The Honor Flight Network was created 2005 to provide America’s veterans with an all-expense paid trip to D.C. to visit the nation’s memorials. Since its inception, over 250,000 military veterans — ranging from World War II to the war in Vietnam — have attended this once-in-a-lifetime trip. That includes over 1,800 Hoosier veterans who gather at one of the state’s four hubs in Fort Wayne, Evansville, Indianapolis and Lafayette.
Application forms for both veterans and guardians are available on the Honor Flight website. There is also a link to make a donation for those who wish to do so.