WHEATFIELD — Three seats are opening for the Wheatfield Town Council and one for the town’s clerk/treasurer in this year’s town wide election. Those who wanted to run for the council or clerk’s seat had to file with the county clerk by noon on Aug. 1. Seven people filed to run for the council and only one filed for clerk/treasurer, Deborah Norberg, who is the incumbent for the position.

Running for the Republican Party are Tina Porter, Melanie Way, Richard Courneya and Brian Kwiatkowski. The Democrats running are Dean Stalbaum and Andi Jones, and Ryan Longstreth running as a Libertarian.

