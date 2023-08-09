WHEATFIELD — Three seats are opening for the Wheatfield Town Council and one for the town’s clerk/treasurer in this year’s town wide election. Those who wanted to run for the council or clerk’s seat had to file with the county clerk by noon on Aug. 1. Seven people filed to run for the council and only one filed for clerk/treasurer, Deborah Norberg, who is the incumbent for the position.
Running for the Republican Party are Tina Porter, Melanie Way, Richard Courneya and Brian Kwiatkowski. The Democrats running are Dean Stalbaum and Andi Jones, and Ryan Longstreth running as a Libertarian.
The four Republican candidates will be narrowed down to three at a convention set for Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. in the town hall. The convention is scheduled to last until 9 p.m. Anyone who is a registered Republican and is eligible to vote within the town limits may attend the convention. Chairman for the event is Sue Allen and there will be a secretary appointed to help count the votes. At the end of the night, there should be three candidates placed on the final ballot.
The election of the candidates will be held at the Wheatfield Municipal Building on Nov. 7. The town holds its own elections but filing goes through the Jasper County Clerk’s office. The three candidates for the Republican Party will be filed with the clerk’s office after the convention. The convention is similar to a primary election.