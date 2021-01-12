4-H Enrollment Deadline Fast Approaching!
Leap into the new year by joining 4-H! Our existing and future 4-H members are busy picking out what club to join and projects they want to learn more about in the upcoming 4-H year. 4-H is open to all youth in grades 3-12 with an annual cost of $20 per youth. Our Mini 4-H program is available for our 1st and 2nd graders and is free to join.
The Jasper County 4-H has 16 different 4-H Clubs across the county that meet regularly to keep members up to date on 4-H happenings and provide a safe and fun environment to make new friends and to learn about a variety of topics. Our 4-H Clubs also do many different community service projects throughout the year.
With over 60 4-H projects offered in Jasper County, surely there is a project that sparks an interest in you. Our livestock, animal, and pet projects are popular but if you do not have animals or livestock, it’s no problem! We have a variety of projects that cover a range of interests and some of the most popular ones include Electric, Photography, Plastic Building Blocks (Legos), Foods, Farm Toy Scene, and many more!
See a list of our clubs and projects on the Purdue Extension website at: https://www.extension.purdue.edu/Jasper
Enroll in 4-H! Visit our enrollment website by January 15th to select your club and 4-H projects to begin your wonderful 4-H experience. The website to enroll is: https://v2.4honline.com
Questions about the 4-H program can be directed to the Jasper County Purdue Extension Office at 219-866-5741 or email Anna Williams at williaak@purdue.edu
Teens as Teachers 2021, Save the Date!
Teens as Teachers is an opportunity for teams of 3-5 youth and one adult mentor to learn how to be teachers and subject matter experts of a topic of their choice, and are empowered to deliver programming to their community. This training is for youth in grades 8-11. In addition to studying the subject matter of their choice, youth will learn fundamentals of hands-on learning, ages and stages of youth development, public speaking, and lesson planning. The subject matter tracks available for teams are: Animal Biosecurity, Computer Coding, Healthy Living, Fluid Power, Ag Innovators Experience, and Teen Leadership.
Orientation Webinar via Zoom: February 9th, 16th, and 23rd 6:00 – 7:00 pm CST
Track Content: February 27th 9:00 – 11:30 am CST
Registration due via 4-H Online by February 2nd.
More information can be found on the Purdue Extension Teens as Teachers webpage at: https://extension.purdue.edu/4h/Pages/Special%20Interest/Teens-Teaching.aspx
Mental Health First Aid Virtual Course
In today’s busy world, prioritizing mental health is more important than ever. It takes a village to challenge mental health and substance use stigma, and to support one another. Mental Health First Aid offered by Purdue Extension is a valuable resource to help you support your village, and is now available virtually! Several Adult and Youth courses are available for adults to become educated and certified in Mental Health First Aid. Visit www.extension.purdue.edu/mhfa and sign up for a course today.