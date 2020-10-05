4-H enrollment open!
4-H enrollment is open! 4-H is open to all youth in grades 3-12 with an annual cost of $20 per youth. Mini 4-H program is available for first and second graders and is free to join.
In 4-H, kids complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. For more than 100 years, 4-H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving kids a voice to express who they are and how they make their lives and communities better.
How does 4-H work?
Step 1: Join a Club! 4-H Clubs are groups of kids and their families and volunteers who generally meet monthly to discuss 4-H and club activities. Our clubs meet all over Jasper County.
Step 2: Pick some projects that interest you! 4-H Youth have over 60 projects to choose to learn about and numerous trips and workshops only available to our 4-H members!
See a list of our clubs and projects on the Purdue Extension website at: https://www.extension.purdue.edu/Jasper
Step 3: Enroll in 4-H! Visit our enrollment website by January 15th to select your club and 4-H projects to begin your wonderful 4-H experience. The website to enroll is: v2.4honline.com
If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact the Jasper County Extension Office at 219-866-5741.
4-H Member Spotlight
Why should you join 4-H? We’ll spotlight some of our current Jasper County 4-H Members so you read about their 4-H experience!
Anna Hannon
4-H Club: Barkley Pioneers
Years in 4-H: 10 years
School Grade: Senior
Favorite 4-H Project: Sheep
Best 4-H Memory: My best 4-H Memory is showing in Supreme Showmanship with my brother. It was a tough competition and of course, I wanted to beat him, but it was his last year of 4-H and the last day of the county fair. We had so much fun that Friday morning, just soaking up our last moments to show together. Definitely, something I still cherish and will remember forever.
What I love about 4-H: I love that 4-H brings together youth outside of school and accompanies a large group of people who share a common passion. 4-H is a vehicle for countless opportunities past the local level. I have a huge passion for agriculture and 4-H has put me into so many unique circumstances, I truly cannot thank the organization enough.
Why should others join: In my opinion, everyone should be a member of 4-H. It is not all just animals and showing. 4-H is about building leaders, learning responsibility, work ethic, and passion. There is so much value in this organization and I truly believe that there is so much variety in 4-H that there really is a project for everyone. 4-H has been one on the best things that has happened to me and I hope others experience that too!
Aidan Geleott
4-H Club: Parr Panthers
Years in 4-H: 7
School: Rensselaer Central High School
School grade: Senior
Favorite 4-H projects: Weather and Climate Science, Foods, and Jr. Leaders
Best 4-H memory: My favorite memory from my time as a Jasper County 4-H member is definitely camp counseling at 4-H Camp! It’s very rewarding to be able to work with young 4-Hers from our county and the surrounding ones and to help teach them the importance of leadership and teamwork. I especially loved working to bring the shy campers out of their comfort zones and helping them to develop as young leaders.
Why others should join 4-H: 4-H is a great opportunity to learn more through projects dealing with numerous topics that are applicable throughout your lifetime and to develop leadership. You’re able to choose disciplines that interest you and spend time developing and building on your knowledge. It’s also super fun to be able to meet other kids from Indiana and to get closer to other local 4-Hers during the various community and state opportunities we complete throughout the year.
Emily Waling
4-H Club: Cavalier Clovers
Years in 4-H: 9
School: Indiana Agriculture and Technology
School Grade: 11th
Favorite 4-H Project: Sewing (Fashion Revue)
Best 4-H Memory: Being awarded Most Improved Dog my first year in 4-H with my dog, Lacy
What I Love About 4-H: The endless connections I have been able to make with new people, as well as the variety and immense projects to choose from, which have helped me to grow as a person.
Why Should Others Join: 4-H not only gives you the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends, it also allows you to grow as an individual. The projects, camps, and endless activities 4-H provides allow you to find your full potential and look into possibilities for future endeavors and/or career opportunities and interests.
Steven Carrera
4-H Club: Barkley Pioneers
Years in 4-H: 8
School: Rensselaer Central High School
School Grade: 11th
Favorite 4-H Project: Dairy Goats
Best 4-H Memory: My best 4-H Memory is when I won Grand Champion Dairy Goat Wether for the first time.
What I love about 4-H: I love spending time working with my animals and showing them.
Why should others join:You should join because it teaches responsibility and offers projects in many different areas of interest.
Kelsey Rodibaugh
4-H Club: Barkley Pioneers
Years in 4-H: 10 years
School: Rensselaer Central High School
School Grade: Senior
Favorite 4-H Project: Swine
Best 4-H Memory: My best 4-H memory took place this past August at the Indiana State Fair when I won Champion Senior Yorkshire Showman.
What I love about 4-H: I love the daily morning pig chores with my cousins and all of the preparations that take place before show day. I love seeing the progress of the pigs and also seeing our hardwork pay off. I also love the friendships that are made from showing livestock, going to 4-H club meetings, and 4-H workshops/camps.
Why should others join: I would encourage others to join 4-H because there is such a variety of activities that you can be involved in through 4-H. Many times people think 4-H only deals with livestock but there are so many more projects that you can participate in other than showing livestock. Joining 4-H is also a great way to make lasting friendships with people who share similar interests and talents with you.