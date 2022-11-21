RENSSELAER — In their second joint meeting of the year, the county council and commissioners met in joint session to discuss business that affects both of the boards. The commissioners were missing Kendell Culp, who is leaving the board after 18 years to take the seat of State Representative the first of the year. His last meeting was Nov. 7.
The two boards heard from Coroner Andy Boersma, who is requesting a full-time deputy coroner due to the number of deaths the coroner’s office has receives and the requirements by the state. “We’ve had 85 calls already this year,” he said. “It’s coming to the point where we need to hire a full-time employee to help with transportation.
Boersma explained the part-time deputy coroners have full-time jobs and sometimes transportation is a problem. “We don't have the manpower to answer all the inquiries from DEA and other government entities,” he told the boards. Council President Rein Bontreger asked if other counties the same size as Jasper have full-time deputy coroners. Boersma didn’t know the answer to that but said, “We’re unique. We’re so vast and have an interstate running through.”
“I don’t have all the answers,” he said, “But we need to sit down and talk about it.” He said Commissioner Culp had suggested forming a committee to study the prospect.
Bontreger, who will be moving to a seat on the board of commissioners on Jan. 1, volunteered to be on the committee. Marion Township Trustee Dain Hayworth, who came to discuss the ongoing EMS situation, also agreed to be on the committee.
“We’ll pick it up in January,” Bontreger said. “I appreciate your dedication.”
Council approves third SRO for KV schools
Sheriff Pat Williamson and KV Superintendent Don Street asked the county council to consider adding a third SRO (Safety Resource Officer) for the three elementary schools in the district.
Street explained there are five buildings spread out over seven miles with 3,300 students and over 500 staff. There are two SROs, one at the high school, and one at the middle school. “They do a wonderful job,” Street said. He said the SROs do make an attempt to go to the three elementary schools but he’d like the students to see an officer on a daily basis. He also said a third officer will cut down on response times, referring to the school shootings in Texas and Sandy Hook.
He said the school district pays 75% of the officers’ salaries and they've applied for a state safety grant.
Bontreger asked about the current SROs, who were given an additional hour before and after school to patrol the roads due to excessive speeding complaints. Williamson said things have slowed down since they started the patrols and they have taken a month off to see if the trend continues. “Calls for speeding are minor now compared to what it was before,” he said. He said the third SRO would be added to the patrols when needed.
Williamson explained the SRO would be a veteran officer with two to three years of experience and he would look first to current officers. If none are interested, he said he has a list he could look at.
Councilman Jeff DeYoung said he thinks it’s a great idea. “I saw a lot of improvement with the first officer.”
The council agreed to approve a salary if the commissioners approve the position. The county commissioners will need to approve the hiring of the third officer first before Williamson can add to his staff.