Bring on your Dutch creativity!
Enter your business into the Klompen Decorating Contest!
Get ready to showcase your artistic talent in the Klompen Decorating contest, an exciting event that invites participants to transform traditional wooden clogs into stunning pieces of art. This unique competition beautifully combines tradition with innovation.
Visit the DeMotte Chamber office to purchase your raw wooden shoe for just $20 and enter for a chance to win! The lucky winners for each category will receive 25 Dutch Guilder, which can be spent at the Touch of Dutch Festival, along with an official Touch of Dutch t-shirt.
Voting will take place on Facebook, and the winners for each category will be announced during the Touch of Dutch Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Make sure to submit a photo of your creation by the July 28 deadline. The voting process will begin by July 30, and close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Questions? Feel free to contact the chamber via email at info@demottechamber.org or text to 219-405-6840.
The DeMotte Chamber office is located between Stracks and Shear Designs in the DeMotte Plaza. Office hours are 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday-Tuesday-Thursday-Friday (closed Wednesdays).
Rules of the creations:
– The only rule is that it must be family friendly.
– Open to all ages, skills, businesses, and residents (residents of all communities)
– You can utilize any artsy technique.
– You can have the shoe be part of a bigger creation.
– You can even attach other items to the shoe.
– Have fun with this. Show your creativity.
– Have a little competition among your friends!
– Invite your business or organization to enter this contest! More exposure for them!
New this year!
We have three different categories to choose from this year.
• Dutch Theme
• 50's Theme (our 2023 event theme)
• Business Theme
• Brand your Klompen to your business!
We are looking forward to seeing all of the beautiful creations.
2nd Annual Touch of Dutch Business Window Decorating Contest
Let’s get a little friendly and fun competition going among our businesses
We had so much fun last year, let's do it again! Crystal from Cup of Joy Café won the inaugural Dutch Decorating Contest; let's see who reigns this year!
Create a fun, Dutch-themed retail window display to attract shoppers to your store! Enter the 2nd annual Touch of Dutch Window Display Contest and, as a community, let’s generate excitement for the annual Touch of Dutch events on Aug. 12! This contest is a great way to increase traffic to your store during festival time and to take pride in the fun and festive time in our beautiful town. We want to drive traffic to our town, what better way than to shout it from the rooftops!?
Our goal is to bring shoppers (a.k.a. voters) to our town to shop door-to-door and to get them excited to return for the Touch of Dutch Festival & Parade on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Your customers will love the growing excitement and give them an opportunity to see the Best Dutch Dressed business in DeMotte.
Contest Schedule:
Registration Deadline: July 30
Completion of Displays: July 30
Judging: July 31-Aug. 2
Winner notification: Aug. 18
Prizes and judging: New judging technique this year!
• The Touch of Dutch Committee will judge the event this year, with the final approval of the Chamber Board of Directors. You don't need to have any entry boxes.
• Winner will enjoy one-year membership to the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce and delightful treats for your entire staff.
• The winner will be announced to all DeMotte Chamber members through an email and showcased on Facebook.
Here is a registration form to enter the free contest. Please make sure to read all the rules and if you have any questions, email or call the Chamber at info@demottechamber.org or text 219-405-6840.
Rules & Guidelines:
· You must maintain your display from July 31st through Aug. 13
· Your display must be in your business window(s) and be visible from the street. You are encouraged to decorate throughout your store too, but the judging will be for only the street visible window(s)
Suggested items and techniques include, but not limited to: decorated posters, window paint, flowers (tulips are always festive), wooden shoes, lights, etc. use your imagination! Let’s build some memories and build upon them!
· The theme of all displays is to be Dutch. Incorporating your business model into the Dutch theme is strongly encouraged. Make it fun, make it memorable, make it DUTCH!
· Get creative with the use of any artistic abilities. Maybe contact the local school art clubs to come out and assist with the decorations!
· All businesses are encouraged to participate, not just Chamber members
· Remember this is a wonderful promotion for all!
Let’s Get Social! Follow, Share & Post Pictures to the Touch of Dutch Facebook Page
We cannot wait to see the town get decked out in Dutch for the Touch!
To enter the contest, fill out the official form at https://demottechamber.org/touch-of-dutch/contests/window-decorating-contest/
