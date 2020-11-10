RENSSELAER — The Jasper Newton Foundation has been offering scholarship opportunities to high school and college students for nearly 30 years. Applications are available through the website and are available Nov. 15, through March 1, 2021. The Jasper Newton Foundation is pleased to announce four new scholarship offerings that will be available this year.
Carol Long Hathaway Scholarship is available for a South Newton graduating senior who is in the top third of the class and pursuing one of the following majors: Education, Family & Consumer Sciences, Art, and any other connected field of study.
Dale Stath Memorial Agricultural Scholarship is available to a graduating senior who is a resident of Jasper County pursuing a degree in agriculture or an agribusiness field.
LEAP Foundation Scholarship is a scholarship for an Indiana high school graduating senior who wants to further their education with a 2- or 4-year degree in the pig industry.
LEAP Foundation College Scholarship is available to a college student pursuing a degree with a focus on pig industry, but other types of animals will be considered. In addition, the student must be admitted to an accredited college/university.
The LEAP Foundation (Leading Education About Pigs), established by Belstra Milling, is offering the two new scholarship opportunities to students who are pursuing their education in the pig industry. LEAP Foundation’s mission is to “improve pig education across Indiana, the United States, and around the world through childhood learning, secondary education assistance and world class interactive experiences.” To accomplish their mission, they focus on four key areas: childhood education, transparency, communities, and global initiatives. These new scholarships aim to raise the bar for our local pig industry and future workforce.
“Education is the single most important pursuit our communities can focus on. The Jasper Newton Foundation support not only scholarship but many other educational opportunities in our two-county area. We are striving to raise the level of education for all our citizens because that is important to our donors,” said JNF Executive Director Brienne Hooker.
To explore more about the scholarship opportunities please visit the foundation’s page at www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org
About the Foundation
The Jasper Newton Foundation Inc. is a local nonprofit organization that connects residents of Jasper County and Newton County, Indiana with causes they care about through coordinated investments and strategic grantmaking. It is a way for local people to come together and solve local challenges facing Jasper and Newton Counties every day, leaving a legacy of giving in the community. By working as an advocate for the whole nonprofit sector and connecting residents and organizations across the two counties, the Jasper Newton Foundation enables a larger impact beyond what one individual nonprofit or donor can accomplish.
The Jasper Newton Foundation Inc. strives to be the “Grand Central Station” of the area as we facilitate strategic partnerships between residents who care and service organizations that need help. We strive each day to weave even tighter connections across the two-county area making the Jasper Newton Foundation a strong vehicle for real community change. #LoveWhereYouLive at www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org