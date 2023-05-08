Jasper County Community Services Executive Director Sharon Colee stands at the podium as the emcee for the National Day of Prayer event. This was the 19th year the senior centers have hosted the observance.
DEMOTTE — Thursday, May 4, was the annual National Day of Prayer, held on the first Thursday in May each year. Jasper County Community Services hosts a program for the day at its sites. This year, they blended Remington with Rensselaer for an observance in the morning and in DeMotte in the afternoon.
The theme for the day was James 5:16b, “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.”
Executive Director Sharon Colee, who emceed the events, said she has been with community services for 20 years, beginning in June 2002. “God had a purpose,” she said. In 2004, they were asked to host the National Day of Prayer event. She said next year, they’ll probably have three, one at each site.
“For 19 years we have opened the doors of our senior centers and united to pray,” she said. “Programs, services, staffing and our participants have changed over the years, thankfully prayer has remained.
“Prayer and a true relationship with God are the answers to begin a renewed strength and purpose resulting in change in each of us and in our country,” she said.
Larry Colee Jr. and his wife Elizabeth provided music. He is the son of Sharon and Larry Sr. He and Elizabeth celebrated their fifth anniversary that day as well.
Pastor Randy Gann, with the Parr Church gave the opening prayer. Before giving the prayer he said, “Look at how much wisdom is in this room. Many of us have been around for while. If you don’t have a church – find one. Our young need to know how you got here. Take time everyday to talk to people around you and talk to God in prayer.”
Pastor Ken Patrick of the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Wheatfield, gave the mid-day prayer before guest speaker, Pastor Frank McClure of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hebron spoke. Patrick said, “Prayer is something we should all do and always do.”
McClure said we are blessed to live in the State of Indiana. He said there is a Bible study held in the governor’s office, which he attended two months ago. State legislators come to the Bible study. “They bring Bibles and share their hearts. We all have burdens. It was amazing,” he said.
“The answer to our problems is not found in the White House, statehouse or in the church house. It is found in the prayer closet. There is nothing more important than getting ahold of God,” he said. “You can be anywhere and cry out to God. It isn’t about changing God’s mind; it’s about God changing your mind.”
Giving the final prayer, Pastor Bill Taylor of the Virgie Christian Church closed out the event before those assembled gathered for refreshments and fellowship at the Fase Center.