The photo shows the front end and windshield damage to the Impala driven by Austin Slivka of Lake Village.

CROWN POINT — Thursday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m., Troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post responded to the report of a multiple vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in the northbound lanes at the 251.0 mile marker and left one driver seriously injured. The 251.0 mile marker is located two miles south of US 30.

Preliminary investigation by Trooper Elias-Espinoza determined that a black 2019 Chevrolet Impala, being driven by Austin Slivka, 25, of Lake Village, was traveling in the left lane when he rear-ended a silver 2018 Ford EcoSport at a high rate of speed. The collision forced the Ford to rear-end a black 2014 BMW which, in turn, rear-ended a fourth vehicle, a red 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The crash caused all northbound lanes of travel to be blocked.