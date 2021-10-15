WHEATFIELD — The Lady Kougars’ basketball team will host its first-ever Halloween Hustle 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 30 at Kankakee Valley High School.
The event, which is a fundraiser for the program, will combine a team scrimmage, the run/walk and a free-will offering dinner afterwards.
The scrimmage will start at 10 a.m. in the KVHS main gym with admission costing $6 to watch the ladies as they tune up for the upcoming season.
At 12:30 p.m., the Halloween Hustle will get underway on the KVHS cross country course at the rear of the stadium. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, and it is cheaper, too. Tickets for adults 18-and-over cost $25, while KVSC students are $10 each.
Non-KVSC students will be charged $15.
A family of four package costs $50. The deadline for registration is Oct. 25. Registrations will still be taken the day of the event, but there will be a $5 up-charge.
Check-in will open at 11:45 a.m.
Registration can be made online at https://forms.gle/TKzVVZCZqHVwjH2fA and payment can be mailed to the KVHS Athletic Office at 3923 W. State Road 10, Wheatfield, IN 46392 with checks made out to KVHS Girls Basketball.
Immediately following the run-walk, the team will host a dinner with free-will donations accepted.
“We can’t wait to see you there and we are so thankful for your support,” said girls’ basketball assistant coach Breanna Pruim.