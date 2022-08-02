DeMOTTE – After a two year break away from Spencer Park, where it turned into a drive-thru event, the annual Back to School Fair returned to the format that worked for its first six years.
On Saturday, July 30, the ninth annual fair returned to the park with smiles and joy evident all around.
The goal this year was to was to help at least 600 students, but the annual event, as always, ended up helping families, most with more than a single child to buy school supplies for. Held from 10 a.m. to noon, the fair was at capacity well before it formally started with a throng of well-behaved and grateful parents and students patiently waiting their turn to receive as many of the items on their school supplies list as possible.
Each family received a number upon checking in and was then placed in order. Upon reaching the first tent, addresses were checked and it the grade level of each child in that family was determined. They were then handed a list of required supplies and made their way from tent to tent, receiving items at each, starting with a backpack to hold it all supplied by Grace Church.
As they progressed, they could have received tissues, pencils and boxes, loose-leaf paper, notebooks and folders, as well as markers, scissors, pens, crayons, hand sanitizer and more. Each youth got a pack of new socks, as well.
The kids’ favorite booths, however, were those that had nothing to do with school supplies. Members of the Kankakee Valley Teachers Association were there to do face-painting and make balloon animals. Also, a favorite of everyone was the hot dogs, cookies, ice cream and bottled water.
“Thank you to our donors,” said committee member Jan Deyoung. “Please let our business, churches and other organizations know you appreciate their support of our community. We couldn’t do it without them.”
Businesses and groups lending their support included Belstra Milling, Celebrate Recovery, DeMotte Christian Schools, DeMotte Rotary, DeMotte State Bank, DeZigns by Cindy Ziese, First Trust Credit Union, Gideons International, the Hamstra Group, Illiana Heating and Cooling, Indiana Farm Bureau, Jasper County Arbor/Gleaner Life, Jasper County Library, Jasper County REMC, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Jasper/Newton Foundation, Kankakee Valley Teachers Association, Leestma Healthcare, Nash Agency Insurance, New Leaf Resources, NorthShore Health Center, Polar Ice, Strack & VanTil, Top Line Trucking, Valley Pharmacy, Wheatfield Grain, and W.R. Fabrication and Repair.
Churches contributing included American Reformed, Bethel Christian Reformed, Calvary Assembly of God, Community Bible, DeMotte United Methodist, Faith Lutheran, First Christian Reformed, First Church, Grace Church, Immanuel United Reformed, Kniman United Methodist, Risen Community, St. Cecilia, Sorrowful Mother, Tefft United Methodist, and Trinity Presbyterian.
The DeMotte Christian PIE, DeMotte Elementary PTO and Wheatfield Elementary PTC also helped out.
The organizers and those benefiting all agreed that the event was a smashing success and well worth everyone’s time. Businesses, organizations and even individuals are already making plans to make next year an even bigger success.