November 2022 KVMS Students of the Month

The November KVMS Students of the Month are (front, l-r) William Zaragoza, Shane Tallos, Lucilla Day, Luisa Flores and Natalia Chrobak, (rear, l-r) Lily Rupert Brooke Staniszewski, Drew Przybylski, Aidan Way and Brynn Capellari.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

WHEATFIELD – Principal Chris Fields recently recognized the November Students of the Month with a certificate, a special letter to their parents and a gift certificate for food. The character for the month of November was responsibility.

Students are nominated from the six pods and also by various other staff in the building.

