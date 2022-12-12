WHEATFIELD – Principal Chris Fields recently recognized the November Students of the Month with a certificate, a special letter to their parents and a gift certificate for food. The character for the month of November was responsibility.
Students are nominated from the six pods and also by various other staff in the building.
Pod 61 recognized William Zaragoza as student of the month for November. Zaragoza is the perfect example of what responsible means. He shows up to class on time, is always prepared, and begins working right away. He completes his assignments on time, is willing to help people when needed, and is not afraid to take the role of leader in group assignments.
The Pod 62 teachers chose Natalia Chrobak as their Student of the Month for November. Chrobak exhibits the trait of responsibility in her words, actions, and behaviors on a daily basis. She always knows exactly what she needs to do in the classroom to be successful. She’s ready and willing to participate and is a great role model for her classmates.
Pod 71 teachers chose Lucilla Day for student of the month. Day is always prepared for class and demonstrates responsible behavior daily. She exhibits responsibility by helping her peers in class and acting as a leader in group work. Day is always willing to participate in class and has her work completed on time.
The Pod 72 teachers nominated Drew Przybylski as their November Student of the Month. Responsibility is the featured virtue of November, and it just so happens that responsibility is Przybylski’s middle name. Well, not really, but it should be because he displays responsibility in each of our classes. He always has his homework done well, he participates in class frequently, and he is attentive and respectful on top of everything else.
The Pod 81 teachers chose Luisa Flores for student of the month. Flores demonstrates responsibility in an abundance of ways in the classroom. She is always prepared for class, on time, and turns in her homework when she is supposed to. Luisa also pays attention in class and does what she is told to without being told twice. She exemplifies responsibility and sets an example for others.
The Pod 82 teachers picked Brooke Staniszewski as their November Student of the Month. While very quiet, Staniszewski is also very responsible and always has her work completed and is ready for class. She is on time, always meets her deadlines and is a fine example of a model student.
The PE/Health/APC department nominated Brynn Capellari for November’s SOM. Capellari leads by example in her class, following the routines correctly and always giving her best. She is always prepared to get better each during weight lifting or speed/plyometric days and is a great fit for APC.
The Fine Arts department picked Aiden Way for Student of the Month. Way comes to class each day prepared, and with a wonderful attitude. He frequently shows responsibility through the amount of practicing and preparing he does for each piece in Band. Way is one of the first to ask questions to make sure that he is playing his part correctly, and is a reliable player in the low brass section. Congratulations, Aiden!
The Unified Arts department named Shane Tallos as the Student of the Month. Tallos demonstrates responsibility each day in class. Tallos does what he is asked to do when he is asked to do it, can be trusted to carry out tasks that are asked of him, and seeks out ways to help others. He is not only diligent about completing his classwork but he sets a good example for the students around him.
The office staff would like to recognize Lily Rupert. Rupert personifies responsibility because she always does an excellent job with her schoolwork. She is a straight-A student who goes out of her way to help others, even when she is not required to. She is a kind young lady who is appreciated by her peers and her teachers.