WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Middle School inducted the new class of members of the National Junior Honor Society on Tuesday, May 16. This year, 24 seventh graders and six eighth graders were inducted into the prestigious organization, each of whom earned the invitation to join this elite group of student scholars.
The National Junior Honor Society is the middle-school equivalent of the high school’s National Honor Society and is comprised of students who academically excel in school as well as participate in various school and community-related activities.
The 2023 inductees were Caleb Lindberg, Samantha Urban, Luke Schepel, Magggie Norwine, Enrique Arroyo, Camry Krueger, McKinley Dresbaugh, Addison Guisinger, Madilyn VanderMeer, Natalie Luttell, Chloe Walczak, Nathan Hanson, Marvin Johnson, Damien Vargas, Austin Bolde, Kaia Hughes, Lucas Lindberg, Brynn Capellari, and Kylie Hopper, as well as Brooklynn Spath, Isabella Coffer, Madison Kidwell, Parker Harrington, Ethan Thomas, Grayce Stalbaum, Gracelyn Barcus, Jenna Walker, Amillya Mahler, Grant Duttlinger and Madalyn Thomas.
The National Junior Honor Society is a program of the National Association of Secondary School Principals. It is the nation's leading organization for recognizing middle level students who demonstrate excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, citizenship, and character.
NJHS not only recognizes students for their accomplishments but also challenges them to become well-rounded by encouraging involvement in school activities and community service.
The KVMS National Junior Honor Society faculty sponsor is long-time language arts teacher Theresa K. Deboard. The NJHS looks for students who strive to uphold the qualities of service, leadership, citizenship, and character in their daily lives.