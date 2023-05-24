KVMS NJHS 2023

The 2023 inductees of the KVMS National Junior Honor Society are (front row, l-r) Caleb Lindberg, Samantha Urban, Luke Schepel, Magggie Norwine, Enrique Arroyo, Camry Krueger, McKinley Dresbaugh, Addison Guisinger, and Madilyn VanderMeer, (middle row, l-r) Natalie Luttell, Chloe Walczak, Nathan Hanson, Marvin Johnson, Damien Vargas, Austin Bolde, Kaia Hughes, Lucas Lindberg, Brynn Capellari, and Kylie Hopper, (rear row, l-r) Brooklynn Spath, Isabella Coffer, Madison Kidwell, Parker Harrington, Ethan Thomas, Grayce Stalbaum, Gracelyn Barcus, Jenna Walker, Amillya Mahler, and Grant Duttlinger. Not pictured is Madalyn Thomas.

 Photo Provided

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Middle School inducted the new class of members of the National Junior Honor Society on Tuesday, May 16. This year, 24 seventh graders and six eighth graders were inducted into the prestigious organization, each of whom earned the invitation to join this elite group of student scholars.

The National Junior Honor Society is the middle-school equivalent of the high school’s National Honor Society and is comprised of students who academically excel in school as well as participate in various school and community-related activities.

