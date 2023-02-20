WHEATFIELD – The Kankakee Valley Middle School Science Department recently held their ninth annual science fair, held in the commons of the middle school.

Judges from KVMS and other schools within the corporation, as well as college students and National Honor Society members from the high school, convened at the middle school where students from the advanced science classes had worked, whether alone or in pairs, to design, research and investigate an issue approved by their science teachers.

Top Winners

The top three projects from each grade received additional honors at the ninth annual KVMS Science Fair. They are (front) eighth-graders Ryan Powell, Jase Barrera, Jessica Beauchamp, Ella Dixon, Mady Thompson, Addy Myers, Brenna Collard and Keira Urbano, (rear) sixth-graders Chase VanderMeer, Brynleigh Oakes, Ellie Foster and Allysa Wujek, and seventh-graders Corban Arthur, Luke Schepel, Nathan Henson and Addison Guisinger. Not pictured is Grayce Stalbaum.
Amsler and Evers

Eighth-graders Mattie Amsler and Sierra Evers presented their project. "Producing Prodigious Plants."
McKayla Nuss

Eighth-grader McKayla Nuss presented her project, "How Different Liquids Affect a Plant's Growth."

Tags

Trending Food Videos