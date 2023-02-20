The top three projects from each grade received additional honors at the ninth annual KVMS Science Fair. They are (front) eighth-graders Ryan Powell, Jase Barrera, Jessica Beauchamp, Ella Dixon, Mady Thompson, Addy Myers, Brenna Collard and Keira Urbano, (rear) sixth-graders Chase VanderMeer, Brynleigh Oakes, Ellie Foster and Allysa Wujek, and seventh-graders Corban Arthur, Luke Schepel, Nathan Henson and Addison Guisinger. Not pictured is Grayce Stalbaum.
WHEATFIELD – The Kankakee Valley Middle School Science Department recently held their ninth annual science fair, held in the commons of the middle school.
Judges from KVMS and other schools within the corporation, as well as college students and National Honor Society members from the high school, convened at the middle school where students from the advanced science classes had worked, whether alone or in pairs, to design, research and investigate an issue approved by their science teachers.
The projects were judged individually on their own merits and not against each other. The approximately 100 projects were judged after school by pairs of judges. Each presenter or team gave an oral report on their research to the judges, who then asked questions and observed their presentations. The judges used a rubric for each required element and could award a total of up to 100 points per project.
At the end of the judging period, parents and friends of the presenters were allowed into the Commons to admire their work.
Some students had worked on their projects since the beginning of school with all starting in the fall semester. All projects received a first, second or third place ribbon based upon their scores with the top three projects in each grade receiving additional honors and ribbons.
The top three, as well as selected other projects, were also given the option of participating in the Regional Science Fair hosted by Notre Dame University.