Video of band at Disney

KVHS band members are pictured in a video presentation of their trip to Disney World in Orlando during the fall break.

WHEATFIELD — KVHS band director Nick Boersma gave a presentation on the high school’s band trip to Disney in Florida, where the students attended a workshop learning to play some Disney movie theme music. The presentation was a video produced by Disney of the band playing the music to scenes from movies including “Moana.” The band also played theme songs from “Aladdin” and “Star Wars,” with some extra Chewbacca sound effects thrown in. 

Boersma said the band students started the work shop at 6 a.m. and learned five songs over a three hour period. He said they had never seen the music prior to their three hour session. Then they played the music for recording. He said they weren’t satisfied with the recording on the first take, so did it a couple more times until they felt they had it right.  

Tags

Trending Food Videos