WHEATFIELD — KVHS band director Nick Boersma gave a presentation on the high school’s band trip to Disney in Florida, where the students attended a workshop learning to play some Disney movie theme music. The presentation was a video produced by Disney of the band playing the music to scenes from movies including “Moana.” The band also played theme songs from “Aladdin” and “Star Wars,” with some extra Chewbacca sound effects thrown in.
Boersma said the band students started the work shop at 6 a.m. and learned five songs over a three hour period. He said they had never seen the music prior to their three hour session. Then they played the music for recording. He said they weren’t satisfied with the recording on the first take, so did it a couple more times until they felt they had it right.
“That is the highlight of the educational experience that they go to do that,” he told the board.
New foundation up and running
KV Superintendent Don Street announced the Kankakee Valley Educational Foundation is up and running. He said officers have been elected, and they’ve already collected money and are bringing more in. The foundation was established in 2021 for the purpose of funding “learning experiences that inspire hope, open doors and help students to achieve their dreams.”
The funds will be used for the specific needs of teachers, students, classrooms, school programs, equipment and other educational needs according to an informational hand out on the new foundation. This includes scholarships, grants for field trip expenses and additional support for classroom supplies or equipment.
The foundation is a 501cd3 non-profit organization and donations to the fund are tax deductible. It is governed by a board of directors appointed by the Kankakee Valley Board of Education. To learn more about the foundation and how to donate, call 219-987-4711.
The school board accepted four resignations and two leaves. They also approved the following extracurricular positions, Mary Cardaras as the ticket manager for the current school year; Kelly Creamer as the freshman girls’ basketball coach; Aiden Sneed as the high school volunteer wrestling coach, Danielle DeFries as the middle school girls’ swimming coach, William Oates as the middle school boys’ swimming coach and James Walker as a volunteer coach for the girls’ seventh grade basketball team. All positions are for the 2022/23 school year.
A number of positions were filled including a building technology assistant, middle school food service prep/server, a dishwasher and a food prep/dish room person at DeMotte Elementary. Also approved for hire was a special needs aide/level rooms aide at the intermediate school and a third grade instructional assistant at Wheatfield Elementary.
CertaPro Painters was approved to paint a color strip for safety purposes in the hallways at DeMotte Elementary and the intermediate school for $8,000 each and the middle school for $14,000. The board also approved the purchase of 20 rectangular cafeteria tables to replace worn tables at the intermediate school for a cost of $37,181.