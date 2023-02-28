WHEATFIELD – Many throughout the Kankakee Valleys school system and the local community honored the life of Peyton Glaser on what would have been the eve of his 14th birthday. Nowhere was that more evident than at KV Middle School where everyone gathered in the main gym for a schoolwide photo at the end of the learning day on Friday, Feb 24.

Many of those celebrations featured a mass of blue T-shirts with Team Peyton “2/25/2009-11/16/2022” and a set of wings emblazoned on them. The shirts were sold through Varsity Sports in DeMotte with the goal of raising money towards a scholarship that will eventually be given in Peyton’s name.

Tags

Trending Food Videos