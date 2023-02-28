WHEATFIELD – Many throughout the Kankakee Valleys school system and the local community honored the life of Peyton Glaser on what would have been the eve of his 14th birthday. Nowhere was that more evident than at KV Middle School where everyone gathered in the main gym for a schoolwide photo at the end of the learning day on Friday, Feb 24.
Many of those celebrations featured a mass of blue T-shirts with Team Peyton “2/25/2009-11/16/2022” and a set of wings emblazoned on them. The shirts were sold through Varsity Sports in DeMotte with the goal of raising money towards a scholarship that will eventually be given in Peyton’s name.
Peyton was a current eighth grader when he passed away on Nov. 16, 2022, so the Class of 2027 will be the first group eligible for the scholarship as seniors.
Peyton was beloved by the students and staff alike as he pushed his trusty walker up and down the hallways, greeting each and every person he passed with a hearty hello and a wish for them to have a great day. KVMS Principal Chris Fields often lovingly referred to Peyton as “the Mayor of the building.”
According to teacher Page Mitton, Peyton once wrote “During school in the hall, just see if there’s someone that has something in common with you and that’s why making friends is not hard.”
Addressing the gathering of students from three grades, Mitton said, “So, KVMS, take a look around at all the blue Team Peyton shirts right now. Whether you bought a shirt or not, we all have something in common as we sit in this room at this very moment. We all are thinking about Peyton and how much we adored him. Every time you wear your Team Peyton Shirt, remember the kind soul that Peyton was and carry on his legacy with being kind, humble, and most of all loving to others.”
She then presented a check to Principal Fields on behalf of Varsity Sports, in the amount of $2,048 to the Kankakee Valley Educational Fund. Varsity Sports donated their time and printing costs. Overall, 512 shirts were sold to members around the community.
Payton, the son of Charles and Nichole Glaser of DeMotte, was first diagnosed in July of 2018. Going in for an eye exam, a tumor was discovered growing on his pituitary gland. Over the next few years, Peyton would undergo numerous surgeries and setbacks, but he always seemed to rebound with that perpetual smile on his face, actively seeking to get back on track both in school and out.
Various fundraisers were held throughout the community as Peyton was in and out of hospitals. Payton was always thankful for everyone and all agreed that Peyton ultimately would be thrilled that this scholarship would help others.