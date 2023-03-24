At approximately 8:08 a.m. Thursday, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was notified of a passenger vehicle verses school bus crash just south of County Rd. 550 N. on U.S. 231. Deputies immediately responded to the scene.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Kankakee Valley School Corporation school bus was stopped, with warning equipment activated, on southbound U.S 231, picking up a child. While doing so, the school bus was struck in the rear by a passenger vehicle that was also traveling southbound on U.S. 231.
The operator of the passenger vehicle was transported to an area hospital for injuries. There were a total of 18 students on the bus at the time of the crash with six having complaints of pain. Area medics with the assistance of Kankakee Valley School Corporation nurses evaluated all 18 students. They were either released to their parents and/or cleared to go to school.
The Indiana State Police is currently working the accident reconstruction with no further information available at this time.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the following for their help with the incident: Indiana State Police, Rensselaer Fire Department, Keener Fire Department, Wheatfield Fire Department, Keener Township Ambulance Service, Wheatfield Ambulance Service, Southern Jasper County Ambulance Service, State Highway, REMC and Cheever's Towing & Recovery.