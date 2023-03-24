Police lights logo

At approximately 8:08 a.m. Thursday, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was notified of a passenger vehicle verses school bus crash just south of County Rd. 550 N. on U.S. 231. Deputies immediately responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Kankakee Valley School Corporation school bus was stopped, with warning equipment activated, on southbound U.S 231, picking up a child. While doing so, the school bus was struck in the rear by a passenger vehicle that was also traveling southbound on U.S. 231.

