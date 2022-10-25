From unofficial meeting minutes:
The KV School Board recognized the high school October Students of the Month at their meeting Monday, Oct. 17. The students are Julianne Roeske for Business/FACS, Madison Grass for CTE/Human Services, Sophia LeGrand for Fine Arts, Alexis Prpa for Foreign Languages, Jacklyn Lewis for Health/Physical Education, Brody Huggins for Language Arts, Timothy Alicea for Mathematics, Briana Santaguida for Science, Gage Anderson for Social Studies and Jordan Staples for Technology.
The board approved a number of extracurriculat personnel for the remainder of the school year including club sponsors, department heads and coaches. The varsity wrestling coach will be Eric Kidwell and the JV wrestling coach is Mike Nava. Bill Bradley was approved as girls’ varsity basketball coach, David Walstra as girls JV basketball coach, and David Hanger as high school boys’ assistant basketball coach. Kelly Creamer was approved for volunteer girls basketball assistant. MacKyndsea Burke will split the girls’ assistant baskeball coach position with Michael Sampson. Brett Walther will coach the boys’ JV basketball team.
Jeff Martin and Kim Summers will split the position as assistant swim coaches for the high school and Donna Martin and Amanda Bristol will split head coaching for boys swimming.
MaKayla Bitterling will be freshmen softball coach and Kailie Kaluf will coach the JV softball team. Rachel Mathley was approved as girls’ assistant track coach, and Roy Shepherd as boys volunteer basketball coach for JV pending additional paperwork.
Victoria DeKock will fill a temporary position as second grade teacher at Wheatfield Elementary from Oct. 10 to Nov. 28, filling a position due to a leave of absence.
The school board approved donations from the Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation for $200 to the middle school, $263 to Wheatfield Elementary and $1,000 to the high school. They also accepted donations from Franciscan Health of school and classroom supplies; a donation of 12 Fair Oaks Farms for 12 VIP admission passes; $100 from Centier Investment for the intermediate school and $50 from Ci Insurance, also for the intermediate school.
New furniture for the middle school media center was approved for a cost of $10,332 from Sharp Schools. The middle school will also have a new speaker system for the outside football/track stadium at a cost of $6,474. The board also approved upgrades to the outdated controls and software that operate the GEO system for both the high school and middle school. The high school upgrades will cost $77,568 and the middle school’s will cost $77,045.
Congratulations were offered to the Kankakee Valley Marching Band under the direction of Nick Boersma for earning a gold rating “with distinction” in the categories of music and visual captions at the Indiana State School Music Association Festival Performance.