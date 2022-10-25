KV School Corp.

From unofficial meeting minutes:

The KV School Board recognized the high school October Students of the Month at their meeting Monday, Oct. 17. The students are Julianne Roeske for Business/FACS, Madison Grass for CTE/Human Services, Sophia LeGrand for Fine Arts, Alexis Prpa for Foreign Languages, Jacklyn Lewis for Health/Physical Education, Brody Huggins for Language Arts, Timothy Alicea for Mathematics, Briana Santaguida for Science, Gage Anderson for Social Studies and Jordan Staples for Technology.

