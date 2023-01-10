WHEATFIELD — At the first meeting of the new year, the Kankakee Valley School Board chose to keep its current slate of officers, with each receiving unanimous votes. One school board member was absent.
Jill Duttlinger will continue as board president, Kristy Stowers as vice president, Jeff Groen - secretary and Tim Helton - assistant secretary. After the four were voted in, the regular meeting continued.
The board approved two resignations, one a sweeper at the high school and one a food server at the middle school. A dishwasher at the middle school was terminated effective Dec. 20, 2022.
They approved Rick Cunningham as the middle school eighth grade girls’ volunteer basketball coach for the current school year. Traci Robertson was approved as fifth grade teacher at the intermediate school beginning Jan. 9 filling a vacancy due to resignation. Victoria DeKock was approved for an extension as temporary second grade teacher through May 15, and Jessica Dutton as temporary eighth grade mathematics teacher for the second semester due to a resignation.
Chris Richie was appointed corporation treasurer for eh 2023 calendar year. He replaces Carol Deardorff, who recently retired. Jennifer Orzechowicz was appointed as corporation deputy treasurer for 2023 as well.