Swearing in for 2023

Melissa Smith, corporation secretary, gives the oath of office to three school board members, Evie Parrish, Kristy Stowers and Jeff Groen at their meeting in December.

 Provided

WHEATFIELD — At the first meeting of the new year, the Kankakee Valley School Board chose to keep its current slate of officers, with each receiving unanimous votes. One school board member was absent.

Jill Duttlinger will continue as board president, Kristy Stowers as vice president, Jeff Groen - secretary and Tim Helton - assistant secretary. After the four were voted in, the regular meeting continued.

