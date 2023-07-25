WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board held a public hearing at its regular meeting on Monday, July 24, to discuss a bond to pay for renovation and improvements to the corporation’s oldest school buildings, Wheatfield and DeMotte Elementary schools and the high school.
Superintendent of Schools Don Street explained they are required to hold a public hearing spending more than $1million by lease or bond; however he said they will be spending under $1million but held the hearing for transparency. He said an in-depth facility study was done on all three of the buildings and each one needs work including window repairs at Wheatfield and the high school, lighting in both elementary schools, roofing, masonry as well as the purchase of technology and equipment.
The accounting firm of Baker Tilley gave the corporation a presentation on how to finance the needed work and they agreed to a general obligation bond for $999,999 with $870,000 available for the project. The bond will be for four years, three months with accrued interest of $116,694. The bond issue will not raise property taxes.
Later in the meeting, the school board approved three resolutions regarding the projects; a project resolution, preliminary bond resolution and a declaration of official intent to reimburse expenditures. All resolutions were passed without discussion at a vote of 6 - 0 with one member absent.
The board also passed a resolution to establish responsible bidding practices for construction work. Jeff Phillips, who represents III FCC was on hand to explain the resolution. He explained they brought an updated responsible bidding ordinance because companies were stating they had apprenticeship programs, but those programs were not approved by the Dept. of Labor so the wording has been changed to read a “Department of Labor approved program for apprenticeship.”
The board also approved this resolution without dissent.
President of the Kankakee Valley Teachers’ Association DJ Sterrett spoke to the board during the public comment portion of the board’s agenda. He said he came to make contact and bring them all on the same page. He wanted to discuss some of the new laws that have been passed by the Indiana legislators. “Some good, some I don’t know why they passed,” he said.
Mainly, he talked about the law that requires schools to report any name or pronoun change by children to their parents. He said as they work through this there will be pitfalls, like “What is a name change?” He said administration and staff are probably not going to agree on everything but they need to do what’s best. “I’ve never gone by my real name my entire life.”
He said the law is vague and states the “school” is supposed to do the reporting, but who at the school? It doesn’t specify anything in particular either. “That’s kind of scary,” he said. “I know you’ve got something coming up about that, which we are thankful for,” he told the board.
He said the legislators passed a law that “basically removes every right a teacher has.”
“There’s no other really professions where there’s a law that protects you, there’s a law that protects people you work with is taken away from you,” he said. He said they might see more of them at the meetings and not to be offended by that. “It’s probably actually a good thing,” he said and he thanked the board.
In other business, the school board approved resignations from Hannah Morrow, intermediate school fourth grade teacher; Helena Jancosek, middle school seventh grade Social Studies teacher; Robin Briscuso, fifth grade teacher; Sarah Anderson, second grade teacher at DeMotte Elementary; and Danika Vega, summer tech assistant.
They approved Kolby Enix as the high school girls assistant golf coach for the upcoming school year. They also approved the hire of Susan Bennett as middle school art teacher; Ryleigh Pierce as fourth grade teacher at the intermediate school; Kristina Cahill as fifth grade teacher at the intermediate school; Caitlin Brady as a one year temporary fifth grade teacher filling a vacancy due to leave of absence; Sally Siela as middle school counselor; and Julie Ruther, Joanna Cosgrove and Rachel Koehler as bus drivers.
The board also approved a number of food service workers; a computer technician, high school sweeper and summer tech assistant. Alyssa O’Dea was approved as a special education aide at DeMotte Elementary and Amanda Ehrhardt was approved as secretary at Wheatfield Elementary.
The board approved Midwest Service Group to chemically remove asbestos on the south, upper level corridor of the high school for $9,984. If grinding is required, it will cost an additional $6,450.