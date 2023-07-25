Kankakee Valley School Corp

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board held a public hearing at its regular meeting on Monday, July 24, to discuss a bond to pay for renovation and improvements to the corporation’s oldest school buildings, Wheatfield and DeMotte Elementary schools and the high school.

Superintendent of Schools Don Street explained they are required to hold a public hearing spending more than $1million by lease or bond; however he said they will be spending under $1million but held the hearing for transparency. He said an in-depth facility study was done on all three of the buildings and each one needs work including window repairs at Wheatfield and the high school, lighting in both elementary schools, roofing, masonry as well as the purchase of technology and equipment.

