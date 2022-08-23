Kougar logo

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board filled more positions for the new school year at the meeting on Monday evening, including approving various extracurricular positions as well. The board also accepted a few resignations.

Resignations included a special needs aide at the middle school, a dishwasher at the intermediate school, a lunch/recess aide at DeMotte Elementary and a special education aide at the high school, all effective this month.

