WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board filled more positions for the new school year at the meeting on Monday evening, including approving various extracurricular positions as well. The board also accepted a few resignations.
Resignations included a special needs aide at the middle school, a dishwasher at the intermediate school, a lunch/recess aide at DeMotte Elementary and a special education aide at the high school, all effective this month.
Filling open positions are Cassandra McCarty as a high school special education aide filling a vacancy due to transfer, Shaun Peterson as a high school janitor filling a vacancy due to resignation, Joyce Inman as a volunteer mentor at Wheatfield Elementary, Jessica Dutton as a special education aide at the middle school filling a vacancy due to resignation, Sheila DeYoung as temporary treasurer at the high school and Amanda Young as middle school special education aide filling a vacancy due to retirement. Also hired were food service workers, Heather Parker as 5-hour prep/dishwasher at Wheatfield, Rebecca Mabus as 3.5 hour dishwasher at the middle school and Jessica Gasaway as 7-hour baker/prep at the high school.
For extracurricular Sheriann Lovelace-Chandler will be the intermediate school choir director. Robin Dietrich will take the positions of academic coach/coordinator, Coding Club coach and Robotics Team coach at the intermediate school. Emmanuel Landa was approved as the JV girls soccer coach.
Pod leaders for the middle school for this school year will be Megan Moriarty for Pod 61; Stephanie Webster for Pod 62; Theresa DeBoard for Pod 72 as well as LA department head, academic coordinator, academic coach and National Jr. Honor Society leader; Helen Jancosek for Pod 71 and drama club director; Theresa Norwine for Pod 81 and Thomas Sparks for Pod 82 as well as Science Department head and Ecology Club. Also for the middle school, Sue Tobias is the math department head, William Oates is the Social Studies Department head and Spell Bowl Academic coach, Rachel Ceglarick is the special needs department head, Audrey Johnson is PE and Health Department head and Katherine Przybylski is the Practical Arts Dept. head and Yearbook sponsor.
Lisa Faletto is choir director for both the middle and high school and Brian Moore is the Fine Arts chair and jazz instrumental director while Nicholas Dejarlais is the assistant instrumental director for both middle and high school.
Superintendent Don Street reported the 2023 budget, bus replacement plan and capital projects plan will be posted on the Gateway website and the school corporation website by the end of the week for the public to view.
The board approved $8,500 for the installation of a handicap door push button to door 2 at DeMotte Elementary and the purchase of 40 Dell desktop computers for $46,120 for the high school. The current computer labs do not meet the minimum system requirements to run the programs. Four large cafeteria tables for the high school were approved at a cost of $9,996 out of cafeteria funds.