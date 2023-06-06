WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School Class of 2023 completed their 13 years of school Sunday afternoon at the football stadium under sunny skies. The commencement was broadcast live for those not able to come in person, but the stadium seats were full on both sides with some standing at the fence outside the field watching well.
The high school band brought the graduates in with the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” music as family and friends cheered, some shouting to their graduate as they came in two by two to the seats placed in the center of the field. A stage was set in front of the south goalpost for them to cross to receive their diplomas.
With a gentle breeze blowing, the grads listened as Principal Ryan Myers welcoming all to the ceremony. He introduced the first speaker, Salutatorian Nathan Duttlinger, son of Dave and Jill Duttlinger, school board president.
He will be attending Purdue in the fall. He told his classmates, “As you look for someone to help you, others are looking too.” He said they should be helpful too. “We weren’t meant to do everything alone.” He reminded them to check on their parents when they move away and to “Boiler up!”
Valedictorian Chloe Geeve was up next. She is the daughter of Kenneth and Tammy Gildersleeve and William and Dawn Geeve. She will be attending the University of Southern Indiana. She said her most important memories came from the “seemingly unnecessary moments” with her family and friends, and not from the scheduled events in her life.
Rather than ask you want to be when you grow up, ask who you want to be, she said. “Who you are is a decision only you can make,” she said. In 10 years, she said she does not want to be remembered solely as the valedictorian. She wants to be remembered for kindness and hard work.
“Be who you want to be and not just what you accomplish,” she concluded.
Class President Danin Richardson said he was honored to be graduating with the “kindest people.” He was the final speaker following the last performances by the band and choir graduates.
After diplomas were received, the seniors were officially declared graduates by Superintendent Don Street, who directed them to move their tassels to signify completion of their formal childhood education. The graduates sent their mortarboards flying as the crowd erupted in applause, cheers and a few airhorn blasts.