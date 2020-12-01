WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley middle and high school students returned to class on Tuesday, Dec. 1, after the two schools went to eLearning status on Nov. 23 through Nov. 30. The students had only two days of class the week of the 23rd with the Thanksgiving holiday.
At the Nov. 23 meeting of the Kankakee Valley School Board, Assistant Superintendent Alissa Schnick said they made the decision to shift to eLearning on Nov. 22 due to the high number of students in quarantine in the two buildings. She said the county would remain in the orange status for at least another week.
Research has shown that school is one of the safest places for children to be during this pandemic, she told the board.
Superintendent Don Street said a survey regarding virtual learning was sent out and a high percentage of parents chose to continue using that option for the second semester. Once enrolled in the virtual learning option, students remain on the program for the semester.
The school board approved the resignation of Family and Consumer Science teacher Laurie Holcomb effective Nov. 27.
The board also approved coaches for the high school with Kevin Stephens as girls’ junior varsity tennis coach and Jeremy Rozhon as winter weight room supervisor. For the middle school, Dave DeFries was approved as girls’ sixth grade basketball coach, and Aubrey Van Meter as seventh grade girls’ basketball coach.
Meeting dates for 2021 were approved by the board, and a donation of $100 from the Wheatfield American Legion Auxiliary Post 406 to Tanya Roach’s fourth grade classroom was accepted.
Kankakee Valley Pop Warner was granted permission to use the corporation’s facilities for practices in November and December.