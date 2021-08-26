WHEATFIELD — Gwyn Skrobul — a history teacher at Kankakee Valley High School — has been nominated for Indiana Department of Education’s 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year.
Skrobul is one of 10 finalists for the award, with the winner to be announced in October. A committee comprised of top teachers, education department staff and community and higher education representatives selected the finalists, according to an Indiana Department of Education press release.
The winner will represent the state at the national level through state-supported release time from the classroom.
Last year, the department named all of the state’s teachers collectively as the 2021 Teachers of the Year in recognition of their role in educating students despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students and teachers of KVHS came together to give their thoughts and ideas about why Skrobul should be Indiana Teacher of the Year.
Students: What is Mrs. Skrobul like as a teacher?
Rhiannon Pletka, a KV graduate said, “She was a great teacher. She is so sweet but stern at the same time. She gets things done but still has fun doing them.”
Renee Reyelts, a KV freshman, said, “She is very happy, says hello to everyone as they walk in the door, and gives out fun work.”
Wyatt Bullock, KV junior, added that “she is very kind and she goes over the material multiple times, typically using a game or fun activity to make the experience enjoyable.”
Teachers: What is Mrs. Skrobul like outside of the classroom?
Crystal Berg, a science teacher, said that “Mrs. Skrobul is always willing to help her colleagues. I have received a lot of good advice from her over the last several years. She is always willing to listen too when anyone just needs to vent.”
Shawn Lane, a chemistry teacher, said that Mrs. Skrobul is “in a word, delightful. She is always ‘up’ but not in an annoying way. She is incredibly passionate about her job and her students. She inspires me every day.”
Kate Faust, a science teacher, said that “Gwyn embodies the word ‘passionate.’ She is passionate about her students and their learning, she is passionate about teachers and making sure they are equipped and capable to teach regardless of their subject, and she is passionate about our union and making sure that all teachers have a voice to fight for what they need. She fights for what she believes in and she sets an example that many of us can only hope to live up to. She also has one
of the biggest hearts of anyone I’ve ever met and would do anything to make something easier or more possible for someone.”
Teachers and Students: Why does Mrs. Skrobul deserves Indiana Teacher of the Year 2022?
Elizabeth Capps, a sophomore at KV, said that “she puts a lot of time and effort inside and outside of school to make sure that all of her students understand the lesson and grasp the concepts that they are struggling with to succeed.”
Jackson Roak, a senior, said, “She goes above and beyond her expectations for a high school teacher. I had her for World History, and she makes every lesson fun by teaching in costumes.”
Lyndsey Sipe, a junior, said that “she is so considerate of everyone’s thoughts and feelings. She truly is a kind person. She is always there to help if it is ever needed.”
Crystal Berg said, “She makes great relationships with her students. Whenever I go to her classroom, I often see a crowd of students chatting with her. Often the students are ones she has
had in the past, so it’s nice to see that the students have such a great connection with her to want to come back and say hello.”
Brett Walther, a math teacher, said that “dtudents can definitely see plenty of great things Mrs. Skrobul does for the school. What they do not get to see is how she works so well with other teachers to make sure that all students are getting a quality education and are surrounded by teachers that care about them as much as she does.”
Marrisa Morris, an English teacher, said, “Mrs. Skrobul is truly passionate about her job. Having shared a hallway with her for years, I have the opportunity to see her interactions with students and staff around the school. She has lots of costumes she wears throughout the year for topics she’s teaching and it really gets all the kids curious about what’s going on! She’s such a fun teacher.”