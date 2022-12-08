RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley School Corporation officials had their request to add a third Safety Resource Officer (SRO) approved by the Jasper County Commissioners on Monday, Dec. 5.
The officer will rotate between the corporation’s three elementary schools, said KV superintendent Don Street, who attended Monday’s meeting at the county health building on Sparling Avenue in Rensselaer.
Currently, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has two of its officers serving as SROs at the KV high school and middle school who then “attempt to get around to the elementaries” when time allows, Street said.
He said a third officer will cut down on response times, reminding the commissioners of recent school shootings in other states.
“We want to have someone get to the elementariness quicker if the need arises,” Street told the commissioners.
The KV school district pays 75% of the officers’ salaries, with the county asked to chip in the other 25%.
JCSD officer Kevin Pearson is the SRO officer at KV’s high school, with officer Dave Hickman serving at the middle school. The department will soon name the third SRO officer.
JCSD sheriff Pat Williamson said at last month’s county council meeting that the third SRO would be a veteran officer with two or three years of experience, looking first at current officers.
Monday’s meeting was the first for newly-appointed commissioner Jeff DeYoung of DeMotte. Former commissioner and current District 16 State Representative Kendell Culp was also on hand to ease the transition as DeYoung becomes acquainted with filling Culp’s seat on the commission.
Though he no longer has voting power, Culp served as the meeting’s “facilitator” as he read off items on the commissioner’s agenda.
Longtime commissioner Dick Maxwell, meanwhile, will represent his district one more time when the commissioner and council have a joint session later this month. Maxwell, who has served as commissioner for 32 consecutive years, which is second most in the state, will be replaced in the new year by Rein Bontrager.
Bontrager, the current council president, was elected the new commissioner during the recent General Election.
Among the other items tackled by the commissioners included an approval of the Purdue Extension’s annual contract as requested by county extension director Bryan Overstreet. The office’s three employees have part of their salaries paid by Purdue with the county responsible for the other part.
The commissioners also approved a request by surveyor Vince Urbano and Overstreet to clean carpets and paint offices, with the work to be done in the surveyor’s and extension’s offices.
The commissioners also heard an update on the courthouse annex, which houses the prosecutor’s office among others. They approved a request to make the building more ADA compliant.
Marian Township Trustee Dain Hayworth was also at the meeting to update the commissioners on the county’s plans to provide EMS service. Hayworth said the state has agreed to issue temporary license plates for EMS vehicles once the service is certified by the state.