Commission debut

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Monday’s meeting was the first for newly-appointed commissioner Jeff DeYoung.

RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley School Corporation officials had their request to add a third Safety Resource Officer (SRO) approved by the Jasper County Commissioners on Monday, Dec. 5.

The officer will rotate between the corporation’s three elementary schools, said KV superintendent Don Street, who attended Monday’s meeting at the county health building on Sparling Avenue in Rensselaer.

