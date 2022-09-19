Homecoming King and Queen were crowned by last year's royalty after the entire court was introduced to the crowd. Elia Stowers and Cole Solomey were announced as the winners and crowned by 2021 winners Blythe Campbell and Jack Lamka.
Stowers is the daughter of Mike and Kristy Stowers of Wheatfield. She participates in cheerleading, National Honor Society, American Legion Auxiliary Post 406, 4-H Bits and Pieces, Student Council, Sunshine Club, Interact Club, United as One and Unified Track. She is currently a varsity cheer captain and plans to attend Ball State University to study Meteorology.
Solomey is the son of Becky and Mike Solomey of DeMotte. He is heavily involved in wrestling and is both a three-time Sectional Champion and a three-time State Meet qualifier, taking runner-up honors last season. Solomey plans to attend college and continue wrestling at that level.
Other seniors nominated included Avery Misch, escorted by Brayden Bunce, Hailey Garlach, escorted by Kurt Kros, and Skyla Swigon, escorted by Patrick Hershman.
Misch is the daughter of Crystal and Mike Misch of Wheatfield. She participates in cheerleading, United as One, Unified Track, and National Honor Society. She is also one of the varsity cheer captains. Misch plans to attend Purdue University with the goal of becoming a large animal veterinarian.
Bunce is the son of Kathy and Rich Bunce of Wheatfield. He is involved in football and baseball and plans to join Local 531 as a union electrical apprentice upon graduation.
Arlach is the daughter of Crystal and Erick Pistello of Wheatfield. She is a cadet teacher and participates in PowderPuff, Sunshine and Interact Clubs. She plans to major in elementary education in college.
Kros is the son of Diane and Tim Kros of Fair Oaks. He is involved in agriculture classes as well as FFA and 4-H. He plans to join the Pipefitters Local 597 after graduation.
Swigon is the daughter of Miranda and Jason Swigon of Wheatfield. She is a member of National Honor Society and participates in marching band, jazz band, full orchestra and piano. She plans to attend Purdue to major in Aeronautical Engineering.
Hershman is the son of Melissa and Jeff Hershman. He participates in soccer, wrestling and track and field. He plans to attend Purdue to major in engineering.
The junior class representatives were Liyah Penunnuri and Ethan Ehrhardt. Penunuri is the daughter of Lucrecia and Eduardo Lira of DeMotte. She participates in volleyball, softball, FCA and Pathfinders.
Ehrhardt is the son of Amanda and Joshua Ehrhardt of DeMotte. He is involved in cross country, basketball, track, FCA, Pathfinders and National Honor Society.
The sophomore representatives were Emily Shone and Dieho Arroyo. Shone is the daughter of Jennifer and Martin Shone of Wheatfield and is an honor role student who participates in Interact Club and FCA.
Arroyo is the son of Michelle and Dave Arroyo of DeMotte. He is involved football, basketball and the Interact Club and was named a Mid-American Regional Scholar in 2019.
The freshman representatives were Erin Ames and Chris Scott. Ames is the daughter of Heather and Michael Ames of DeMotte. She participates in volleyball, choir and drama. Scott is the son of Frankie and Christopher Scott of DeMotte. He participates in football.