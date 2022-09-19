Homecoming King and Queen were crowned by last year's royalty after the entire court was introduced to the crowd. Elia Stowers and Cole Solomey were announced as the winners and crowned by 2021 winners Blythe Campbell and Jack Lamka.

Stowers is the daughter of Mike and Kristy Stowers of Wheatfield. She participates in cheerleading, National Honor Society, American Legion Auxiliary Post 406, 4-H Bits and Pieces, Student Council, Sunshine Club, Interact Club, United as One and Unified Track. She is currently a varsity cheer captain and plans to attend Ball State University to study Meteorology.

