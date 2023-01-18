Lady Kougars 94-95 Sectional Team

Members of the 1994-95 Sectional-winning Lady Kougars present were: (front, l-r) Kari (Myers) Peterson, Lacey (Smith) Dobrolecki, Joanne (Fagen) Agee and Jodi (Jungels) Dauby; and (rear, l-r) JV Coach John Gray, Melissa Schoonveld, Margaret (Strain) Phillips, Amy Howard, Rachel (Knip) Cooper, Jen (Nommensen) Koselke, Jen Schoon, and Coach Frank Ginzer.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

WHEATFIELD — During halftime of the varsity girls’ basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 14, a special group of women were presented to the crowd. Reunited were the players from the 1994-95 season Sectional Champion Lady Kougars and their coaches.

Long considered as one of the best teams in Lady Kougar history, they were the first team at KV to win over 20 games in a season even though they only played an 18-game regular season at that time.

