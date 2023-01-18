WHEATFIELD — During halftime of the varsity girls’ basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 14, a special group of women were presented to the crowd. Reunited were the players from the 1994-95 season Sectional Champion Lady Kougars and their coaches.
Long considered as one of the best teams in Lady Kougar history, they were the first team at KV to win over 20 games in a season even though they only played an 18-game regular season at that time.
The team finished the regular season with a 17 – 1 record and then won three games in the sectional to take the championship. The team also won the KV Holiday tournament and set 43 team and individual records that year.
Welcomed back were 5’6” Guard Jodi (Jungels) Dauby, 5’9” Forward Lacey (Smith) Dobrolecki, 5’10” Forward Jen Schoon, 6’1” Center Jen (Nommensen) Koselke, 5’11” Center Rachel (Knip) Cooper, 5’4” Guard Joanne (Fagen) Agee, 5’6” Forward Amy Howard, 5’9” Forward Margaret (Strain) Phillips, 5’7” Guard Kari (Myers) Peterson, and 6’ Forward Melissa Schoonveld. Also introduced were Head Coach Frank Ginzer and JV Coach John Gray. A moment of silence was taken in the memory of the late Freshmen Coach Nancy Valenkamph.
Unable to attend were 5’7” Guard Amanda Hall and 5’5” Guard Jacqui (Cates) Huxford. As well as Managers Martina (Plopper) Gaughan and Sara Kreischer.