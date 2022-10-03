WHEATFIELD – Prior to the football game on Friday night, the seniors from the band were honored for their years of contributions to the Kankakee Valley music program. Honored were 18 seniors and their parents, who were announced to the crowd.
Honored were Gage Andersen, Alexis Brockway, Natalie Cather, Xavier De La Paz Marino, Alexis Donnowitz, Calder Feit, Kate Ferguson, Eric Gibson, Deona Griffin and Krystal Kramer, as well as Olivia Misch, Ellie Molenaar, Gracie Morrison, Jaimee Myers, Danin Richardson, Christina Sexton, Trista Smith and Skyla Swigon.
Gage Andersen, son of Bryan and Cindy Andersen of Wheatfield, has been in band and played soccer for four years, Nation Honor Society for two years and Technology Student Association for two years. He plans to attend college to study mechanical engineering.
Alexis Brockway is the daughter of Tracy Whitaker and Bobby Brockway of Wheatfield. She has been in band for four years and is a member of the Student Council, Academic team and Cyber Patriot club. She plans to go to college.
Natali Cather, daughter of Denise Cather of Wheatfield, plans to attend Purdue Northwest to major in Psychology. She has been a band member throughout middle and high school.
Xavier De La Paz Marino is the son of Carol De La Paz Marino of Wheatfield. He plans to major in Aviation Management at either Purdue or Indiana State. He has participated in cross country, band, track and field, swimming and diving and Winter Guard for four years. He is a member of FCCLA, BPA, FCA, NHS, Pathfinders and is a Freshman Mentor.
Alexis Donnowitz is the daughter of John and Amber Donnowitz of DeMotte. She has been involved in marching band, jazz band, concert band, National Honor Society and Foreign Language Club. She plans to major in linguistics at Indiana University.
Calder Feit is the son of David and Jennifer Feit of DeMotte. He plans to attend Purdue to major in chemical engineering. He had been involved in band, NHS, Foreign Language Club and is a Freshman Mentor. He also is a member of the American Taekwondo Association.
Kate Ferguson is the daughter of Tom and Melissa Ferguson of Wheatfield. She plans to attend Grace College and Seminary to study worship ministry. She has been in drumline, marching band, pep band, jazz band, orchestra, mallet ensemble, United as One, Unified Track and is a worship leader at Grace Church.
Eric Gibson is the son of L. Eric Gibson and Beth Gibson of Wheatfield. He has been in band all four years and plans to pursue a job in the security business.
More from this section
Deona Griffin is the daughter of Sarah Ketchum and Dennis Griffin of Wheatfield. She has participated in Art Club, Criminal Justice Club, Freshman mentor, concert band, orchestra, jazz band, jazz strings, winter drumline, pep band and marching band. She plans to study forensic science.
Krystal Kramer is the daughter of Brett and Tristan Kramer of DeMotte. She has participated in marching band, orchestra, National Honor Society, Interact Club and is a Freshman Mentor. She plans to double-major in Wildlife Management and business in hopes of opening an animal rescue and adoption center.
Olivia Misch, daughter of Dawn and Jay Misch of Wheatfield, plans to attend Purdue to major in Mechanical Engineering. She has been involved with NHS, TSA, Swimming Manager, Theater, Book Club, Concert Band, Orchestra, Marching Band and Pep Band.
Ellie Molenaar is the daughter of Sally and Brant Molenaar of DeMotte. She has been active in NHS, Foreign Language Club, Student Council, Pathfinders, FCA, SADD, Interact Club, Freshman Mentoring, tennis, and concert, jazz, orchestra and marching bands. She plans to study to become an Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Physician’s Assistant.
Gracie Morrison, daughter of Jenni and Joe Morrison and Jennifer and Matt Wright of Wheatfield, plans to attend IUPUI to study forensic science. She has been involved in orchestra and band.
Jaimee Myers is the child of Rod and Denise Myers of Wheatfield and plans to work at Quinlan and Fabish as an instrument repair technician. Myers has performed with the concert band, jazz band and marching band.
Danin Richardson is the son of Steve and Raeanne Richardson of Wheatfield. He plans to attend Notre Dame to major in anthropology. He has been involved in band and orchestra, as well as Drama Club, Art Club, Environmental Club, Foreign Language Club, NHS, Academic Team, Student Council and Freshman Mentoring.
Christina Sexton is the daughter of Dawn Sexton, Scott Sexton and Lori Sexton of Wheatfield. She is a member of the Winter Guard, Kolor Guard and band and has been a freshman mentor. She plans to study Veterinary Nursing at Ancilla College.
Trista Smith is the daughter of Theresa Smith of DeMotte and has been active in concert, marching and pep bands for all four years. She plans to attend Ivy Tech to study either medical assisting or elementary education.
Skyla Swigon is the daughter of Miranda and Jason Swigon of Wheatfield and plans to study Aeronautical Engineering at Purdue. Swigon has been active in pep band, advanced band, jazz band, full orchestra, marching band and National Honor Society.