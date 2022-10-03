Kougar Band Seniors

The senior members of the band and Kolor Guard pose after being honored.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

WHEATFIELD – Prior to the football game on Friday night, the seniors from the band were honored for their years of contributions to the Kankakee Valley music program. Honored were 18 seniors and their parents, who were announced to the crowd.

Honored were Gage Andersen, Alexis Brockway, Natalie Cather, Xavier De La Paz Marino, Alexis Donnowitz, Calder Feit, Kate Ferguson, Eric Gibson, Deona Griffin and Krystal Kramer, as well as Olivia Misch, Ellie Molenaar, Gracie Morrison, Jaimee Myers, Danin Richardson, Christina Sexton, Trista Smith and Skyla Swigon.

Tags

Trending Food Videos